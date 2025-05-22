Dodge Viper GT2: the pinnacle of ’90s American muscle

It was 1987 when Chrysler’s design center, under the direction of visionary Tom Gale, received the assignment to design a modern reinterpretation of the legendary Shelby Cobra. The ambitious goal was to restore luster to the Dodge brand’s image, which had declined after the golden years of HEMI engines.

Dodge Viper GT2 became the ultimate expression of ’90s American muscle

From sketch to reality was a short step: thus was born the Viper concept, presented for the first time at the North American International Auto Show in 1989, immediately winning over press and public. Driven by enthusiasm, Chrysler involved Carroll Shelby as a technical consultant and created a dream team of 85 engineers to transform the Dodge prototype into a production model.

The official debut of the Dodge Viper RT/10, powered by a mighty V10 engine, came as pace car at the Indianapolis 500 in 1991, driven by Shelby himself. In a decade when Dodge had gone from iconic muscle cars to uninspiring front-wheel-drive sedans, the Viper represented a return to the brand’s muscular origins.

The first generation, known as SR I and produced from 1991 to 1995, also saw a mechanical and aesthetic restyling with the SR II produced from 1996 to 2002, which introduced the GTS coupe variant, rear exhaust, and significant weight reduction. In 1996, Chrysler collaborated with Oreca and Reynard Motorsport to create the Dodge Viper GTS-R, a track weapon that in 1998 achieved a historic class victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

To celebrate the successes in the FIA GT championship, Chrysler presented the Viper GT2 Champion Edition, a limited run of 100 units, inspired by the GTS-R but homologated for road use. Available only in white with blue stripes, the GT2 was distinguished by 18-inch BBS wheels, revised aerodynamics, commemorative badges, and interiors with blue/black finishes and five-point Oreca harnesses.

Under the hood, the 8.0-liter V10 engine was updated with K&N intake and enlarged ducts, for a final output of 460 HP and 678 Nm, making it the most powerful Dodge Viper SR at the time.

Today, this American rarity is highly sought after among collectors. The average value of this jewel reaches $145,000, but some low-mileage examples have exceeded $250,000. A true treasure on four wheels, representing the pinnacle of the first-generation Viper.