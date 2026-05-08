Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 gains value after only 71 miles

A Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 with just 71 miles on the odometer has been resold on Bring a Trailer for about $134,000, slightly above its original purchase price of $132,541 including options. The seller’s gross margin therefore comes to just $1,459, a figure that shrinks further once taxes, insurance costs and auction platform fees are considered. That makes the deal far from the speculation that surrounded the first months of deliveries for the model.

Nearly new Dodge Demon 170 sells above sticker on Bring a Trailer

The car in question is number 215 of the Demon 170 series, which Dodge planned to limit to a maximum of 3,300 units, including 300 for the Canadian market. It comes in Destroyer Gray with a black Alcantara and Laguna leather interior. The car’s base price started at $96,700, but this configuration added the Premium Package, a Harman Kardon audio system and a set of carbon-fiber wheels measuring 18 inches at the front and 17 inches at the rear, priced at about $11,495.

Under the hood sits a supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi V8 capable of producing up to 1,025 hp on E85 fuel and 900 hp on E10 gasoline. Dodge claimed a 0-60 mph time of 1.66 seconds and a quarter-mile time of 8.91 seconds at around 151 mph.

The Demon 170 belongs to Dodge’s Last Call special series, created to celebrate the end of the brand’s combustion-powered muscle cars. Its combination of limited production and symbolic value triggered a strong wave of speculation during the early sales phase. In December 2023, another nearly new example sold on the same platform for about $210,000, showing how much the market has cooled since then.

Still, the fact that a Demon 170 with almost no mileage can still sell above its original sticker price shows that American collectors remain interested in the last great combustion-powered performance cars, especially limited-production models with more than 1,000 hp in a market moving increasingly toward electrification.