This is what the new Lancia Delta HF Integrale might look like

A recent Lancia press release (later deleted) let slip the existence of a Delta HF Integrale project. Those waiting for the return of the Lancia Delta will need to arm themselves with patience. The new generation of the model is expected on the market no earlier than 2029, in standard version. To see the high-performance variant, the Delta HF Integrale, it will be necessary to wait at least until 2030, barring any advances in the timeline.

Lancia Delta HF Integrale: here’s how the new generation is imagined

Meanwhile, the first hypotheses about the design of the future model are beginning to circulate. L’Automobile Magazine has released a render that interprets the HF Integrale’s legacy in a modern key, drawing inspiration from CEO Luca Napolitano’s statements. The style, in fact, should remain faithful to the original with geometric, muscular lines and a sporty stance.

The new Delta should be born on the STLA Medium platform, but there’s a detail that could make enthusiasts turn up their noses. The new Delta could be electric only. However, it seems that the Stellantis group wants to change strategy on electric, so the possibility of a hybrid version is not entirely ruled out, especially to expand the user base.

Some sources suggest that the platform might not have been definitively chosen yet. If the goal is to compete with models like the BMW i1 and Audi A3 e-tron, the STLA Medium will be the natural choice. But if they opt for a more compact and economical approach, the Delta could adopt the STLA Small platform, however limiting performance (up to about 280 HP), making it less suitable for a flagship model.

In any case, there’s much anticipation for the Delta HF Integrale which, alongside the future Lancia Gamma and the new Ypsilon, aims to bring the Italian brand back among the protagonists in Europe.