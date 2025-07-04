Lancia to bring back the Delta HF Integrale

An absolute icon, a legend for rally and performance enthusiasts: the Lancia Delta HF Integrale is ready to return. The announcement came directly from the Italian automaker during the presentation of the Ypsilon Rally 6 HF Racing, the new version for dirt road competitions.

Lancia Delta HF Integrale prepares to return: official confirmations and first hypotheses

As stated in the official press release, the HF badge will become the distinctive trait of all high-performance versions of the new Lancia range: it starts with the Ypsilon, followed by the new Lancia Gamma in 2026 and, subsequently, it will be the Delta’s turn, which will return to the lineup also with the “HF Integrale” designation.

For now, information about the future Delta HF Integrale remains scarce, also because the debut of the new generation Delta is expected between 2028 and 2029. First will come the new Lancia Gamma, expected next year, also offered in HF configuration.

Considering the specifications of the current Ypsilon HF, it’s likely that the new Delta HF Integrale will follow the electrification path, with a more powerful powertrain compared to the standard version. The use of the term “Integrale” suggests the possible presence of all-wheel drive, perhaps achieved through a second electric motor on the rear axle.

However, it cannot be completely ruled out that Lancia might also offer an internal combustion version, although much will depend on Stellantis‘ future strategies, under the guidance of new CEO Antonio Filosa, and European regulatory developments regarding electrification.

It’s certain that, for purists and enthusiasts of the Delta HF Integrale, the pairing with electric mechanics could be difficult to digest, considering the legendary tradition linked to this name. However, times change and the hope is that the future Delta HF Integrale can be a concrete project, not just a marketing operation, and that it manages to earn the prestige of its historic name. We can only wait for official news in the coming months.