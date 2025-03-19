This is the new 2025 Gladiator Big Bear Edition exclusively for California

Golden State Gladiator: Jeep brand debuts new 2025 Gladiator Big Bear Edition exclusively for California

The new 2025 Jeep Gladiator Big Bear Edition

Jeep brand is celebrating the Golden State, introducing the new 2025 Jeep Gladiator Big Bear Edition, available exclusively for customers in California.

“Our 2025 Jeep Gladiator Big Bear Edition brings Californians their own unique take on the Gladiator, with a pickup truck that delivers popular content as standard and at a great value, plus signature Jeep capability and class-exclusive open-air freedom,” said Bob Broderdorf, chief executive officer, Jeep brand. “It’s the perfect companion for exploring California’s standout geography, whether you’re heading to its sandy shores, rugged peaks or expansive deserts.”

The 2025 Jeep Gladiator Big Bear Edition is named as an homage to both Southern California’s like-named, four-season mountain lake recreation area and that natural icon for power seen on the state flag, the California grizzly bear. Building from the well-equipped Jeep Gladiator Sport S, this special edition combines new exterior enhancements and bespoke Big Bear hood and rear tailgate badging, with off-road capability via the Jeep Command-Trac 4×4 part-time and two-speed transfer case with a 2.72:1 low-range gear ratio.

2025 Jeep Gladiator Big Bear Edition’ standard equipment

Standard equipment on the 2025 Jeep Gladiator Big Bear Edition includes:

17-inch black-painted aluminum wheels with 32-inch mud-terrain tires

Steel rock rails

Body-color hardtop

Unique, class-exclusive open-air freedom options, such as removable roof panels, completely removable roof, removable doors and a fold-down windshield

Black McKinley-trimmed leather seats

Heated front seats and heated steering wheel

Keyless entry

Power heated mirrors

First- and second-row side-curtain airbags

Adaptive cruise control

12.3-inch Uconnect 5 touchscreen

Remote start system

Universal garage door opener

The 2025 Jeep Gladiator enhances safety, connectivity and entertainment with extensive in-vehicle digital connectivity. Customers get three months of Jeep Connect services, with options for up to 10 years of Safety and Security Package access and five years of Vehicle Performance Package access. The vehicle supports over-the-air (OTA) updates for continuous software evolution.

The Uconnect 5 system features AppMarket, an onscreen hub for connected features, adventure apps like Geocaching and The Dyrt, and games like Soduku. AppMarket’s digital store simplifies account management, allowing users to discover and purchase connected services packages from the vehicle’s main screen, including Wi-Fi hotspot, Jeep Offroad Pages Plus and SiriusXM Radio.

New model limited to 5,000 units

The 2025 Jeep Gladiator Big Bear Edition is limited to 5,000 units and is now available at California Jeep dealerships, starting at a U.S. MSRP of $46,090 (excluding a $1,895 destination fee). This edition offers a range of exterior color options, including the new-for-2025 color ‘41, plus black, Bright White, Granite Crystal, Hydro Blue, Firecracker Red and Anvil.

Beyond introducing this new model just for Californians, Stellantis North America has also extended a hand to the Golden State to assist with its recovery efforts around the LA fires. The company has donated $500,000 to the United Way of Greater Los Angeles Wildfire Response, alongside employee disaster relief drives at its Auburn Hills, Michigan, campus and at Mopar and manufacturing facilities, collecting both food and essential items.