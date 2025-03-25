This is the Jeep Compass Sandstorm Edition for an Asian market

Available in Sports, Longitude and Longitude (O) variants, it adds a personalized touch to the Compass.

Jeep Compass Sandstorm Edition

Jeep India continues to revive the spirit of adventure with the launch of the Jeep Compass Sandstorm Edition, a unique and exclusive accessory package designed for those seeking a mix of ruggedness and premium style. A bold interpretation of the Compass, this limited edition variant is made for enthusiasts who want their Jeep to stand out, both on and off-road.

The Compass Sandstorm Edition takes iconic Jeep styling to the next level, with custom Sandstorm-themed decals on the hood and sides that enhance its commanding presence. It also includes high-quality seat covers for enhanced comfort and sophisticated details such as programmable ambient lighting, front and rear dash cams for added security, cargo mats and floor mats, and a special Sandstorm badge to mark the model’s exclusivity.

Speaking about the launch, Kumar Priyesh, Brand Director, Jeep India, said,” The Jeep Compass Sandstorm Edition continues our commitment to excite Jeep enthusiasts with exclusive offerings. This edition resonates perfectly with customers who are drawn to the adventurous spirit and seek a vehicle that reflects their unique sense of style. With its rugged design enhancements, premium accessories and customization options, the Sandstorm Edition amplifies the appeal of owning a Jeep, offering a truly personalized experience for those looking to stand out.”

Sandstorm Edition variants

Designed to meet the aspirations of adventure enthusiasts who appreciate personalized luxury, the Sandstorm Edition will be available in Sports, Longitude and Longitude (O) variants for a limited time. This edition is made for those who appreciate distinctive style and seek a unique and exclusive ownership experience. The Jeep Compass Sandstorm Edition will be offered at a premium of INR 49,999/-, making it the perfect balance of style, ruggedness and value.

The Jeep Compass Sandstorm Edition will be available at Jeep dealerships in India. Customers can explore the new edition at authorized showrooms or visit the Jeep India website for more details https://www.jeep-india.com/ .

Jeep Vehicle Range in India

In India, the Jeep vehicle lineup consists of the Wrangler, Compass, Meridian, and Grand Cherokee. India is the first country for the Jeep brand outside North America to produce 4 models locally and for export to other right-hand-drive markets around the world. The Jeep brand is part of the portfolio offered by leading automaker and global mobility provider Stellantis.