The new Jeep Compass design anticipated in a video

The anticipation is palpable in the automotive world: the New Jeep Compass is about to make its triumphant entrance, and rumors about its design are intensifying. A video posted on Youtube has turned the spotlight on the aesthetic transformations that will characterize this model, promising a significant evolution from previous versions. The new Jeep Compass is therefore awaited with great expectations, both for its renewed design and for its mechanical and technological innovations. Indeed, Jeep aims to consolidate the Compass’ position in the compact SUV segment by offering a model that combines style, performance and technology.

Here is what the final design of the new Jeep Compass might look like

The anticipation for the new Jeep Compass is growing, and a recent video posted on Mahboub1’s YouTube channel offered an intriguing look at what could be the final design of this model, produced at the Melfi plant. The video is based on a render created by digital automotive designer Kleber Silva, providing a visual preview of the possible lines and shapes of the car.

In addition to the design, Jeep shared information about the Compass’ new mechanicals, anticipating updates that promise to generate great interest. After nearly a decade on the market, the Compass gets a major makeover, with a redesign involving both exterior aesthetics and technological and mechanical features.

The upcoming update is far-reaching, with several innovations that will enrich the Compass. Jeep has already released some teaser images in the past few months, and the spy photos circulated online have helped sketch a better idea of the final design.

New Jeep Compass, debut expected soon

The official debut is expected soon, with some rumors even suggesting April as a possible launch date. This model will be a landmark for the Stellantis plant in Melfi, where it will be produced in both all-electric versions and with traditional powertrains.

The New Jeep Compass will position itself as a strategic car within the Stellantis range, embodying the group’s commitment to innovation and sustainability. The New Jeep Compass is set to redefine standards in the compact SUV segment, combining Jeep’s legendary DNA with modern design and cutting-edge technologies. The focus is particularly on the electric version, which promises to combine high performance and environmental friendliness.

The Melfi plant will play a key role in the production of the new Compass, underscoring the importance of this model for the Italian automotive industry. Production in Italy represents an added value for the Compass, a symbol of quality and tradition.

The range of motorizations

At the heart of its offering, this model is distinguished by a range of state-of-the-art engines designed to meet the diverse needs of modern motorists.

As for electric mobility, several configurations are planned. Front-wheel drive variants, with power outputs of 213 or 231 hp, promise brilliant performance. Range is guaranteed by state-of-the-art batteries, with 74 and 97 kWh capacities, for worry-free travel. For the more demanding, the dual-motor, all-wheel-drive version, with its 350 hp, offers a sporty and engaging driving experience.

The plug-in hybrid version is an attractive alternative for those wishing to combine the advantages of electric with the flexibility of a combustion engine. The powertrain combines a 150-hp 1.6-liter 4-cylinder gasoline engine with a 125-hp electric unit for a system output of 195 hp. The 17.9 kWh battery ensures adequate range for daily electric commuting.

Finally, the mild hybrid version relies on the proven 1.2-liter, 136-hp 3-cylinder turbocharged engine mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission. The system’s integrated 29-hp electric unit helps improve efficiency and driving comfort, providing a smooth and pleasant experience.