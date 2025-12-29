This Ford GT is the ultimate Le Mans tribute and the best investment

If you missed out on the mid-2000s supercar boom, here is your chance to rectify that mistake with a masterpiece of American engineering. This 2005 Ford GT is one of only 2,022 units built that year, and more specifically, one of just 503 finished in the stunning Centennial White.

Designed by Camilo Pardo as a high-octane love letter to the 1960s Le Mans-winning GT40, this is a 550-horsepower historical monument with a clean Carfax to boot. Under the hood, behind the driver, sits a mid-mounted 5.4-liter supercharged V8 featuring a Lysholm screw-type supercharger and a dry-sump lubrication system.

While modern supercars shift for you using fancy computers, this beast demands you do the work yourself via a six-speed Ricardo manual transmission and a helical limited-slip differential. With roughly 2,700 miles on the digital odometer, the engine hasn’t even finished clearing its throat yet.

The exterior is a clinic in aluminum construction, featuring a ventilated hood, side intakes, and a rear diffuser. This specimen rolls on factory-optional forged BBS aluminum wheels (18″ front, 19″ rear) wrapped in Goodyear Eagle F1 rubber. Peeking through those spokes are red-finished Brembo monoblock calipers that grip ventilated discs large enough to serve a Thanksgiving dinner on.

Inside, the Ebony leather cabin is a minimalist’s dream. You get manually adjustable Sparco-designed seats with carbon-fiber shells and those iconic GT40-style ventilation grommets, perfect for when the 500 lb-ft of torque starts making you sweat. The dashboard is a retro-tribute featuring a central 6,500-rpm tachometer and enough toggle switches to make you feel like an Apollo astronaut. It even retains the high-end McIntosh CD stereo system, though why you’d listen to anything other than the dual central exhaust is a mystery.

Recently serviced in 2024 with a new mass airflow sensor and calibrated gauges, this Texas-titled legend is ready to prove that “old-school” is still the best school. The current bid for this Ford GT is already over 420k (of course). Only one week before this masterpiece moves to another garage.