Only 6,000 miles: this Ford GT is the GT40 homage you can’t afford

The 2005 Ford GT, designed by Camilo Pardo as a glorious homage to the Le Mans-winning GT40 racers of the 1960s, remains an object of pure automotive worship. Built with aluminum body panels draped over a bonded, extruded aluminum chassis, it’s a machine engineered for speed.

This particular specimen is one of the 766 finished in striking Mark IV Red for the model year. It boasts the desirable factory options, including the iconic over-the-top white racing stripes and matching Ford GT graphics. The perfect look for a machine that was barely driven, with the odometer showing approximately 6,000 miles.

The car runs on factory-optional, lightweight BBS forged aluminum wheels (18″ front, 19″ rear) wrapped in sticky Goodyear Eagle F1 rubber. Braking is handled by a Brembo system featuring red, four-piston monoblock calipers clamping down on massive cross-drilled and ventilated rotors. It’s built like a race car, but clearly spent most of its life in climate-controlled storage.

But even automotive perfection has its blemishes. A September 2006 report notes a minor incident involving another vehicle. The seller helpfully described it as a “hit-and-run” resulting in rear bumper damage. The bumper was subsequently replaced, and the original, damaged part is included in the sale, because nothing says “collectible provenance” like a broken piece of plastic.

The cockpit is uncompromising performance. Swathed in Ebony leather, the floor is clad in raw aluminum covered by rubber mats. The Sparco-designed, manually adjustable seats feature carbon fiber shells and nostalgic GT40-style ventilation grommets. A leather-wrapped steering wheel sits before the GT40-inspired instrumentation, dominated by a central tachometer with a redline at 6,500 rpm.

Power, of course, comes from the heart of the beast. The mid-mounted, supercharged 5.4-liter DOHC V8 engine. Featuring an aluminum block, heads, and pistons, a Lysholm screw-type supercharger, and a dry-sump lubrication system, the factory rated output was a robust 550 HP and 500 lb-ft of torque. The engine oil was last changed in 2018. It seems even this mechanical masterpiece is patiently waiting for its next proper service. Assuming the new owner decides to actually drive it.