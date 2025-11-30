This digital Alfa Romeo Montreal brings the manual gearbox back to life

One of the most fascinating recent digital reinterpretations is the new Alfa Romeo Montreal imagined by designer Angelo Berardino, shared on LinkedIn. This is not an official project and it is not a production concept. It is a purely artistic vision. Yet it captures the spirit of one of the most iconic cars in Alfa Romeo’s history with remarkable intensity. The original Montreal, with its rebellious and unconventional character, still holds a powerful place in the collective imagination. This modern interpretation respects that legacy and carries it forward with sensitivity.

Alfa Romeo Montreal returns as a pure driving digital concept

In an era dominated by digital interfaces, driver aids and growing automation, Berardino deliberately takes the opposite direction. His Montreal does not aim to impress with technology for its own sake. It puts the driving experience back at the center. It celebrates the direct, physical connection between car and driver that modern sports cars often dilute. This vision speaks to purists. It speaks to those who see a car as an extension of their own sensations.

The core of this philosophy is a bold and symbolic choice: the manual transmission. In a market where automatic gearboxes dominate even in supercars, the return of the traditional shifter becomes a cultural statement. The modulated clutch, racing-inspired aluminum pedals and short, precise gear throws bring mechanical “life” back into every movement. Each driver input becomes an active part of the experience, not a command filtered by electronics.

Design follows the same philosophy. The shapes are modern, sharp and sculpted to contemporary standards. Yet they never deny the roots of the 1970s Montreal. The proportions stay muscular. The surfaces remain taut. Several details subtly recall the original without slipping into forced nostalgia. The result is a delicate balance between heritage and future vision.

This imagined Montreal shows that Alfa Romeo’s sporting identity does not belong to a single era. This digital Montreal shows that Alfa Romeo’s identity is not tied to a specific era. It is built on balance, driver involvement and emotional feedback. Numbers matter, but they are not the whole story.

If one day a project like this were to reach reality, perhaps as a limited series, it would create a powerful bridge between past and future. It would be a tribute to a legend that does not live only in museums or auction rooms, but could return to the road. For now, the new Montreal exists only in the digital world. Yet with the new Giulia and Stelvio under development, Alfa Romeo might one day surprise everyone by reviving the Montreal name.