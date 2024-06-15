This collection of vintage Alfa Romeos faces the threat of being scrapped

There are many Alfa Romeo cars that have made history in the automotive world, both on the road and on the track. Yet, there is a collection of historic Alfa Romeo cars that risks disappearing forever. A vast collection of vintage Alfa Romeos, in fact, is located in the United States, in Detroit, the homeland where Henry Ford revolutionized the auto industry forever.

Alfa Romeo: a collection of about 30 cars of the brand has been abandoned and now risks destruction

Precisely, the collection is located in Sterling Heights, in the metropolitan area of the Michigan city. Contrary to what one might expect, these cars are not preserved as they deserve. The historic Alfa Romeos are not in a prestigious museum or in the well-kept garage of a wealthy American who wants the best Italian cars all to himself. This collection of cars has simply been abandoned and is now at risk of demolition.

The story has sparked outrage among Alfa Romeo enthusiasts around the world. In America, for sure, seeing an Alfa Romeo on the road is rare. Alfa Romeo does not achieve great sales in the United States, and those few remaining examples, especially if they are classics, risk disappearing forever. The cars are abandoned in a lot of US Auto Supply. There are about 30 vehicles, some in terrible condition.

One can notice Spiders, 164 sedans, an Alfetta, and a Giulia Ti, as reported by the former custodian, Dean Russell, interviewed by The Drive. He has a store specializing in Alfa Romeo and knows well what interesting value this collection has. It seems that it was seized by local authorities and then abandoned in a scrap depot. This collection of the Biscione brand vehicles, if restored, would have considerable value.