This classic Fiat 500 hides surprising performance upgrades

The Fiat 500 emerged as a budget-friendly vehicle in Europe, designed to offer a straightforward mode of transportation for its owners. Harry Metcalfe, the former chief editor of Evo magazine, acquired a vintage model at an auction and decided to take it to a renowned specialist in London for restoration and enhancements. Unexpectedly, the car was already equipped with numerous upgrades.

This classic Fiat 500 hides a powerful engine

The vehicle’s history, as noted in the auction details, traces back to a high-ranking police official in Palermo, Italy. Despite claims of the car being unmodified, the engine’s configuration told a different narrative. At its core, the engine was not the original Fiat 500 motor. Although the engine block matched, modifications had increased the displacement to 594 cubic centimeters. Enhancements included a more aggressive camshaft and alterations to the carburetor.

Despite the pre-existing modifications, Metcalfe intends to further refine the engine. He plans to install an Abarth-stamped oil pan with increased capacity for improved cooling, introduce a more efficient camshaft, and fine-tune the cylinder head. Additionally, he aims to enhance the headlight brightness for better visibility.

The restoration expert suggested even more extensive modifications, such as incorporating larger pistons, aluminum cylinders, and an oil cooling system. Yet, due to concerns from Metcalfe’s wife about the vehicle becoming too noisy, plans for installing a loud, trumpet-style exhaust were shelved.

Introduced in 1957, the Fiat 500, also known as the Cinquecento, originally featured a 479-cubic-centimeter, two-cylinder engine mounted at the rear, powering the back wheels, and later versions offered a 499-cc engine. Abarth, known for their racing modifications, significantly enhanced these vehicles for competitive racing, leading to a wide range of customization options for owners, from factory models to fully tuned race cars. The anticipation is high to see how the modifications will enhance Metcalfe’s Fiat 500, aiming to inject more thrill into its performance while ensuring it retains its timeless look.