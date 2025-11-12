This BMW Baur Topcabriolet is the rarest E36 you didn’t know existed

In the annals of semi-convertible automotive oddities, Americans might dimly recall the 318ti’s bizarre “California top”. A canvas sunroof that stretched rearward, perfect for sunbathing. Now, take that concept, make it infinitely rarer, and infuse it with genuine Bavarian speed. You get the stunning, and supremely uncommon, BMW 328i Baur Topcabriolet.

Car enthusiasts with a deep knowledge of pre- and post-WWII coachbuilding history will instantly recognize the name Baur. This German specialist built a legacy by crafting partial convertibles for Mercedes and BMW. Once BMW got around to producing its own full cabriolets, Baur shrewdly pivoted, specializing in making open-air versions of otherwise rigid sedans.

The E36 generation BMW 3 Series was a prime target for this treatment, resulting in the Baur Topcabriolet. The official name for this model was reportedly the Baur TC4 or TC4 Landaulet. BMW insisted on slapping the full 328i designation onto it is just one of those German automotive mysteries.

And what an engine it was. Unlike the more common 318i, 320i, or 325i Baur conversions, this iteration boasts the most potent non-M 3 Series engine of the era: the sturdy 2.8-liter M52B28. This inline-six hammered out a stout 190 HP, putting it close of the US-spec M3 of the time. This comparison is, of course, utterly moot, as these cars were never officially sold in the States, adding another layer of unattainable mystique.

Only 311 vehicles were ever produced, making the Baur Topcabriolet an extreme rarity. This is probably why Baur eventually sought new ventures. The rarity is ironic given Karosserie Baur’s colossal impact on automotive history. They were, after all, responsible for the final assembly of the legendary BMW M1. And the perhaps even more famous Porsche 959.

Finished here in the slightly offbeat metallic hue of Montrealblau, the BMW 328i Baur Topcabriolet serves as a fascinating, powerful reminder of a bygone era when automakers weren’t afraid to let independent coachbuilders craft semi-topless E36 unicorns.