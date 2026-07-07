This American car loses more money than any other: value down 73% in four years

From around $154,000 to just over $44,800 in four years. According to Kelley Blue Book estimates, the 2022 Lucid Air Grand Touring, one of the most advanced electric sedans ever built, has lost around 73% of its original value. Autotrader listings also support this figure, with examples from the same year and trim now offered at similar prices.

The Air Grand Touring is not an ordinary car. With 819 hp, a 0-62 mph time of around 3 seconds, an EPA range of up to 510 miles thanks to its 117 kWh battery, and charging capable of adding more than 186 miles in 16 minutes, it represented one of the most technically ambitious proposals in the premium electric segment at launch. Yet none of these features protected its residual value.

Lucid Air depreciation shock: $154,000 sedan now near $44,800

Other high-end electric cars have also suffered heavy depreciation over the same period. The 2022 Tesla Model S has reportedly lost 58.1% of its value, while the Audi e-tron GT has dropped by 63.1% and the Mercedes EQS by 65.8%. The problem affects premium electric cars bought during the peak of enthusiasm around the sector, when list prices were high and demand seemed strong enough to support them. However, the constant arrival of new models, increasingly aggressive discounts on new cars, rapid battery development, and broader uncertainty over future EV values have radically changed used-car market dynamics.

In the specific case of the Lucid Air, the young age of the brand also plays a role. Lucid was founded in 2007 as Atieva and initially focused on developing batteries and electric powertrains, even supplying battery packs for Formula E during the 2018/2019 season. The company then entered the consumer market by challenging Tesla and traditional premium manufacturers directly.

Production numbers, however, have remained limited. Lucid delivered only 4,400 Air units in 2022, despite producing 7,180 vehicles. This limited spread makes the model rare, but it does not help stabilize values, partly because the brand’s service network and commercial presence remain far behind those of established rivals.

The used-car market highlights a problem that affects the entire segment of flagship electric sedans, not just Lucid. Buying a new premium EV with the expectation of retaining much of its value remains a risky bet today, regardless of the product’s technical quality.