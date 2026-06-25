Lucid Gravity GT looks like America’s best electric SUV, but Lucid has another problem

The Lucid Gravity Grand Touring is receiving very positive reviews in its first tests, with particularly strong ratings for efficiency, range, comfort and dynamic behaviour. Some have even described it as the “best American electric SUV”. The seven-seat electric SUV uses a 924-volt architecture that allows it to charge from 0 to 80% in around 25 minutes on suitable chargers, with a potential range recovery of up to 580 km. Official figures indicate up to 828 hp, an EPA range of around 724 km and the ability to recover about 320 km in less than 11 minutes under ideal conditions.

Lucid Gravity shows Lucid’s talent, but the company is still burning cash

Early tests describe the Gravity as a vehicle that behaves more like a raised grand tourer than a traditional family SUV, with its chassis, suspension and electronic management able to control body movement despite its generous dimensions. The third row offers genuinely usable space, while the cabin includes a flat floor, second-row tables and internal power outlets. However, testers have also reported some software bugs and a driver assistance system that still does not feel fully mature compared with more established rivals.

The corporate picture tells a very different story from the quality of the product. In the first quarter of 2026, Lucid reported revenue of $282.5 million and a net loss of more than $1 billion. The company has announced a reduction of around 18% of its US workforce, affecting full-time employees, production workers, contractors and staff at the AMP-1 plant in Casa Grande, Arizona, where Lucid has also eliminated the second production shift. The move follows another 12% cut announced in February, a sign of constant pressure on the company’s cost structure.

New CEO Silvio Napoli now has to protect the brand’s technological advantage while reducing the weight of its industrial structure. Lucid’s future could depend on the mid-size platform planned for the Cosmos and Earth models, as well as partnerships with Uber and Nuro on autonomous driving. The Gravity shows that Lucid can engineer benchmark electric vehicles, but sales volumes and financial sustainability remain the key issues to solve before technical excellence can become an economically sustainable business.