This Alfa Romeo GTV 2026 concept is making enthusiasts dream

The name Alfa Romeo GTV regularly returns to the spotlight whenever the brand’s future is discussed. In the past, its comeback was long rumored and even seemed close at one point. Today, however, a new GTV is not part of the brand’s official plans. Alfa Romeo is currently focused on models with greater volume and market share potential, such as the future generations of the Tonale, Stelvio, and Giulia.

Despite this, the web remains fertile ground for bold ideas. Independent designers and digital creators continue to imagine what a new GTV could look like if Alfa Romeo decided to bring it back. The latest proposal comes from Angelo Berardino, who has just shared on LinkedIn a digital concept called Alfa Romeo GTV 2026 Vision.

Could the Alfa Romeo GTV return? A new 2026 concept sparks hope

Berardino reworks one of his earlier projects, which already received strong online praise, and projects it into 2026. The result is a sporty coupe that blends retro cues with a contemporary design language. The car features sharp, flowing lines and a highly dynamic silhouette. A bright body color highlights the volumes of the bodywork. Proportions remain those of a compact and aggressive coupe. Up front, the concept shows a modern reinterpretation of the iconic grille, now sharper and set between slim headlights that echo the brand’s current family look.

Among the most striking details is the choice of four darkened Akrapovič exhaust tips. This feature strengthens the car’s sporty character and hints at a performance-focused powertrain, at least in concept. Although it remains a purely digital exercise, attention to detail stands out. From the muscular rear end to the sculpted surfaces, the overall execution makes the model look surprisingly realistic.

For now, it must be said clearly that a new Alfa Romeo GTV is not part of the official product plan. Even so, the future could still hold surprises. This is especially true in light of the creation of Bottega Fuoriserie in Modena, a new division dedicated to exclusive and limited-production high-performance models. From there, a dream coupe capable of exciting Alfa Romeo enthusiasts once again could one day take shape.