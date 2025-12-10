This Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio was just bought for less than a Tonale

An Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio has just changed hands at a price that sparked widespread debate. The figure was even lower than that of a brand-new Tonale. This is striking for a car often described as one of the most fascinating sport sedans on the road, yet one that now struggles to get the commercial recognition it deserves.

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio sold for less than a new Tonale

The car was sold in the United States. It is a 2018 all-black example listed at 35,500 dollars, equal to about 30,500 euros at the current exchange rate. The price is surprising when compared with the starting price of the Tonale on the U.S. market, which begins at 36,535 dollars. In practical terms, this means a Giulia Quadrifoglio cost less than a brand-new compact SUV.

Despite its age, the Giulia is in excellent condition. The car has covered 68,236 kilometers. It has no accident history and remains completely stock. The body is finished in Vulcano Black, while the interior follows the same dark theme. Equipment includes 19-inch Dark wheels, a Brembo braking system, carbon-fiber details, a Harman Kardon premium audio system, and leather and Alcantara upholstery. Safety and driver-assistance features include automatic high beams, an infrared-protected windshield, adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go function, and a lane-keeping system. These features are part of the Driver Assist Dynamic package.

The real masterpiece, however, sits under the hood. The Giulia Quadrifoglio is powered by the famous 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 that delivers 505 horsepower and 600 Nm of torque. Power goes to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. Performance remains impressive even today, with a 0–100 km/h time of under four seconds. At launch, these figures allowed the Giulia to compete on equal terms with rivals such as the BMW M3 and the Mercedes-AMG C 63.

The seller, who affectionately nicknamed the car “Sofia”, described it as the best vehicle he has ever owned. He explained that he decided to sell it only for work-related reasons tied to a move abroad. Considering its technical features, its appeal, and the condition of the car, the final price looks almost like a bargain for the buyer who secured it. Once again, the market shows how unforgiving it can sometimes be with true masterpieces of automotive engineering.