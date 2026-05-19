This Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio sold for the price of a Tesla Model 3

An Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio finished in Montecarlo Blue Metallic changed hands at auction in the United States for $38,750, a figure equal to less than one third of the model’s current European list price of around $119,000. The example has covered just over 63,000 miles, a significant mileage figure but one that fits both the lower price and the nature of a car built to be driven. For comparison, a new Tesla Model 3 in the United States currently starts at around $38,000, putting this 505-hp Italian sports sedan in the same price range as Tesla’s entry-level electric sedan.

This Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio sold for just $38,750

What makes this sale particularly interesting is the car’s technical specification. The example includes a carbon fiber roof, hood, rear spoiler and active front splitter, along with carbon-ceramic brakes with drilled discs and Alfa Romeo-branded calipers, 19-inch five-hole wheels and Michelin Pilot Sport All Season 4 ZP tires.

Inside, the car features Sparco carbon fiber bucket seats, a steering wheel with carbon fiber inserts, aluminum pedals and a Harman Kardon audio system, along with automatic climate control and driver assistance systems such as forward collision warning and rear cross-traffic detection.

Launched in 2015 to challenge the BMW M3, Mercedes-AMG C63 and Audi RS4, the Giulia Quadrifoglio uses a Ferrari-derived 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6, technically related to the twin-turbo V8 used in the California T. The engine produces 505 hp and around 443 lb-ft of torque, managed by an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive.

It accelerates from 0 to 62 mph in about 3.8 seconds and reaches a top speed of 191 mph, figures that still place it among the fastest production sports sedans on the market.

Since its debut, the Quadrifoglio’s main strength has been its dynamic behavior, often putting its German rivals under pressure thanks to its steering precision and mechanical feel. The used market, however, tends to punish the model faster than its competitors, and cases like this confirm that well-equipped examples can be found at relatively low prices, as long as buyers factor in maintenance and ownership costs worthy of a car at this level.