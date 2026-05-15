Alfa Romeo Giulia render previews a sharper and more dynamic sedan

The render created by Tommaso Ciampi imagines the future Alfa Romeo Giulia as a sedan with clearly sporty proportions, closer to a four-door coupe than to a traditional sedan. Like its Sportwagon variant, the project reflects some of the rumors that have circulated in recent months about a possible change in the model’s styling direction.

New Alfa Romeo Giulia render imagines a sportier fastback future

The new Giulia remains one of the most anticipated projects in the Alfa Romeo lineup, although its debut, initially expected in 2026, should move to 2028 following a revision of the technical strategy. The delay would stem from the decision not to focus exclusively on electric power, but to also include hybrid and combustion powertrains, in line with what Alfa Romeo CEO Santo Ficili previously suggested.

In the digital project, the front end takes up the brand’s typical elements, with the central shield grille, slim headlights and a long sculpted hood. Large air intakes and a lowered stance further strengthen the impression of a car designed for performance.

The side profile is probably the most interesting part of the interpretation. The roof slopes toward the rear with a fluid fastback shape, while clean, tense surfaces give the bodywork a balance between elegance and aggression. Large alloy wheels, pronounced wheel arches and contrasting brake calipers help reinforce the car’s dynamic image.

The rear follows the same approach, with a thin light signature stretching across the full width of the tail, a pronounced diffuser and four exhaust tips suggesting a possible high-performance version, ideally close to the Quadrifoglio world.

The idea behind the render follows rumors that the next Giulia could move away from the classic three-box sedan layout and adopt a sportier fastback profile. While waiting for official information from Alfa Romeo, projects like this continue to fuel expectations among enthusiasts around one of the Italian sedans that has shaped the brand’s recent years.