This Alfa-powered Lancia Montecarlo is the hero we need

Stellantis recently dropped its FaSTLAne 2030 strategy with the casual nonchalance of a corporate giant holding 110 future models up its sleeve, apparently feeling zero obligation to explain any actual details. Instead, the industry was treated to the usual corporate gospel: massive investments, rebranded portfolios, and a strategic reshuffle that reduces Lancia and DS into niche experiments. It all sounds terribly encouraging. In terms of tangible, real-world metal, there is absolutely nothing to see.

Yet, in the vast, echoing void left behind by vague corporate press releases, a parallel ecosystem is thriving. Where official design departments lack the courage to tread, digital artists and CGI sorcerers are happily taking the wheel. Enter Mike G, known as mike.g.concepts on social media, whose latest vision was quickly spotted by the eagle-eyed crew at car.design.trends. His latest project hits dangerously close to home. He has resurrected the legendary Lancia Montecarlo. It is the exact wake-up call Turin desperately needs.

The original Tipo 137 Montecarlo was a masterclass in Italian sports car heritage. Produced between 1975 and 1981, this Pininfarina-penned, mid-engine, rear-wheel-drive beauty was a true pedigree machine, deeply intertwined with motorsport royalty like the Lancia 037, the Abarth SE 030, and the aerodynamic Lancia Medusa. It even crossed the Atlantic to North America packing a 1.8-liter Lampredi four-cylinder engine in both coupe and targa configurations. Instead of letting that rich history rot in a corporate archive, Mike G transforms those classic, graceful lines into a brutal, razor-sharp, wide-body declaration of war.

To power this digital beast, the designer bypassed any sensible hybrid nonsense and opted for pure mechanical emotion: the 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 ripped straight from Alfa Romeo’s Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio. Mike G openly admits this setup won’t win any awards for fuel economy, but the visceral thrill is guaranteed.

This brilliant visual exercise achieves a singular, crucial goal: it reminds Stellantis that Lancia possesses a heritage heavy enough to anchor a genuinely ambitious future. Before corporate executives finalize their next generic spreadsheet, someone needs to print this render out.