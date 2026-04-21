This 392 HEMI Jeep Gladiator costs less than $90,000

AMW4x4, a Burton, Michigan-based company specializing in high-performance Jeep builds, has put the 392 Adventure Series into production, a Gladiator conversion powered by the 6.4-liter HEMI V8 from the Mopar crate-engine catalog. The setup delivers 505 horsepower and 475 lb-ft of torque. With this package, AMW is trying to fill a gap Jeep itself left open, since the company never offered the Gladiator with a factory V8 and reserved that engine exclusively for the Wrangler 392.

A V8-powered Jeep Gladiator for under $90,000 is now a reality

AMW backs the V8 swap with a full mechanical package. The conversion includes the eight-speed 8HP75 automatic transmission with dedicated electronics and an in-house-developed manual mode, along with an upgraded cooling system, a larger oil pan, a high-efficiency intake, a stainless-steel exhaust, a high-output alternator, and a steering system adapted to the higher performance. AMW separates itself from many aftermarket builders by integrating every supporting component into one coherent package instead of simply piling individual upgrades on top of one another. The company is clearly aiming for a level of finish that feels much closer to a fully engineered vehicle than to a custom build assembled piece by piece.

AMW has treated the off-road side with the same seriousness as the powertrain. The suspension uses springs specifically tuned for the weight and torque of the V8, Bilstein shocks with remote reservoirs, adjustable bars, and reinforced control arms. The truck rides on 37-inch Nitto Trail Grappler tires mounted on 17-inch wheels prepared for beadlocks. AMW also equips the Gladiator with a full off-road package that includes low-range gearing, heavy-duty Dana 44 axles, and front and rear recovery-ready bumpers. Those components help keep the truck fully functional off-road even after the big jump in performance.

Inside, the cabin keeps the standard Gladiator dashboard layout, including the Uconnect 5 system with a 12.3-inch display, but AMW adds a carbon-fiber steering wheel with paddles, steel shifters, custom leather trim, and an upgraded audio system.

Pricing starts at $89,995 and includes the base vehicle, the full conversion, and a warranty covering both parts and labor. That warranty helps separate AMW’s offer from more traditional custom builds that require customers to manage upgrades one part at a time, and it brings the 392 Adventure Series closer to what a factory-built 6.4-liter Gladiator could have looked like.