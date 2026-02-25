This $2.4 million Ferrari cannot be driven on public roads

A Ferrari LaFerrari development prototype has been auctioned by RM Sotheby’s for about $2.4 million. The car, internally identified as Pro F 150 – P2, is not homologated and cannot be driven on public roads. It was never intended to be. Its entire life was spent in testing and fine-tuning sessions, directly contributing to the development of the hypercar unveiled at the 2013 Geneva Motor Show.

Ferrari LaFerrari development prototype sells for $2.4 million at RM Sotheby’s

What truly sets it apart from the production LaFerrari lies beneath the bodywork. Instead of the 950-hp HY-Kers hybrid system, this prototype runs solely on the naturally aspirated F140 FD V12, with no electric component. The twelve-cylinder engine is estimated to produce around 800 horsepower, a far more analog setup compared with the complexity of the final production model.

On the outside, the resemblance to the finished version is clear, yet the prototype still wears the black-and-white camouflage livery used during testing, a kind of working uniform that hides a red body with carbon-fiber details and a red leather interior. The 34,078 miles shown on the odometer tell better than any document how hard this car actually worked, covering thousands of miles to refine mechanical and dynamic solutions before production began.

Ferrari Classiche issued the official “Libretto Giallo” in 2022, formally recognizing its authenticity and historical value. Unlike many manufacturers that destroy prototypes at the end of their lifecycle, Ferrari has in some cases chosen to preserve them and entrust them to selected collectors. This approach turns development cars into tangible evidence of Maranello’s engineering process.

The auction comes just weeks after another headline-grabbing Ferrari sale. The one-of-a-kind white 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO was sold by Mecum Auctions for $38.5 million and delivered in front of collector David Lee’s Los Angeles jewelry store. Two very different sales, in both value and nature, yet both highlighting Ferrari’s unique ability to generate interest and numbers few other brands in the world can match.