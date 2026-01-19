Ferrari 250 GTO: rare white example sold in Florida for millions, but not a record price

The only Ferrari 250 GTO ever finished in Bianco Speciale changed hands in recent hours during a Mecum Auctions sale, closing at 35 million dollars. The final price reached 38.5 million once fees and commissions were added. While this figure does not set a new absolute record for the legendary model, it still confirms the extraordinary appeal of the 250 GTO, which remains one of the most coveted collector cars in the world.

Ferrari 250 GTO in Bianco Speciale sold for $38.5 million at auction

The auction took place in Kissimmee, Florida, and featured a 1962 example bearing chassis number 3729GT. This car belongs to the extremely limited group of just 36 units built between 1962 and 1964, divided into two series. The first series, in particular, continues to attract the greatest interest among collectors. Moreover, the fact that this car left the factory in a color other than the traditional red makes it even more exclusive. As a result, it stands out as a rare exception in an already elite automotive circle.

The car has always received meticulous care, yet it never underwent a full restoration. Thanks to this choice, it still wears an authentic patina that enhances its historical value. Although the final price did not break records, the sale once again confirmed the immense attention surrounding every Ferrari 250 GTO. The new owner has secured not only a rare automobile, but also a genuine piece of motorsport history.

Its value does not depend solely on its unique color. In fact, the car also boasts an impressive racing career. John Coombs debuted it in competition, and over the years the 250 GTO achieved one overall victory and five second-place finishes in the GT category. Legendary drivers such as Graham Hill, Jack Sears, Mike Parkes, Roy Salvadori, Mike McDowell, Mike Salmon, and Richie Ginther all took turns behind the wheel, helping to build its enduring legend.

After its racing years, the car remained carefully preserved for decades. Since 1999, it formed part of Jon Shirley’s collection and appeared regularly at the world’s most prestigious concours events and historic motoring gatherings. It is therefore easy to imagine that the new owner will continue to showcase it on the most exclusive stages, keeping its story alive.

Ultimately, the Ferrari 250 GTO stands as one of the finest expressions of Italian engineering and design. Beneath the sculpted bodywork crafted by Sergio Scaglietti lies a 3.0-liter V12 producing 300 horsepower, an engineering masterpiece that helped Ferrari secure three world titles between 1962 and 1964. Performance, beauty, and history come together in a car that has long transcended its mechanical nature to become a timeless icon.