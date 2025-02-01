This 1987 Chrysler Fifth Avenue in perfect condition is looking for a new owner

Among the cars that defined the 1980s, the Chrysler Fifth Avenue was one of the undisputed queens of American luxury. And now there’s an opportunity to get your hands on a truly special example: a 1987 version with just 33,000 miles on the odometer, practically new.

1987 Chrysler Fifth Avenue for sale with only 33,000 miles

The body, wrapped in an elegant metallic midnight blue with the classic matching landau vinyl roof, hides a powerful 5.2-liter V8. Its 140 horsepower certainly doesn’t make it a sports car, as it takes a full 12 seconds to reach 62 mph, but that matters little: the Fifth Avenue was born to travel in maximum comfort.

And indeed, the interior is a triumph of typical American luxury: soft dark blue Corinthian leather seats, wood grain inserts everywhere, and every imaginable comfort for the era, from air conditioning to power windows, to the stereo with a cassette player.

The large 15-inch wheels with their distinctive chrome hubcaps and soft suspension complete the picture of a car designed to devour miles in maximum relaxation. It’s no coincidence that the mechanics follow the classic layout of large American sedans, with a front torsion bar and rear leaf springs.

This car is a true time capsule, preserved in exceptional condition, and will be auctioned on BringATrailer.com until Saturday, February 1st at 2:16 PM EDT. An unmissable opportunity for anyone seeking a piece of American automotive history in practically new condition.

Meanwhile, Chrysler is preparing for a future full of new vehicles. On June 6th, it will celebrate 100 years of operation and, for the occasion, the brand’s future might be outlined, as it prepares to launch at least three new vehicles, as stated in recent days by its CEO.