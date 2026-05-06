This 1979 Volkswagen Beetle is the ultimate garage hedge

In the weird and wonderful world of auctions, 100,000 dollars might be the staggering valuation for a vehicle with exactly 50 HP and the aerodynamic profile of a kitchen appliance. We’re talking about the 1979 Volkswagen Beetle Epilogue Edition, a car that took the “People’s Car” concept and turned it into a blue-chip investment while sitting silently in dusty American garages.

Opening a garage door to find a Beetle Epilogue Edition today is like discovering a pristine relic from a lost civilization. We’re looking at a 1979 specimen with just 5,200 miles on the odometer. To put that in perspective, that’s the kind of mileage a modern commuter racks up before their first oil change.

This was the Type 1’s formal goodbye to the North American market. Volkswagen produced roughly 900 of these cabriolets, one for every dealer, and today, only about 300 are estimated to still be roaming the earth.

Dressed in the “Triple Black” L041 configuration, the Beetle Epilogue Edition was essentially a funeral suit for the air-cooled era. It featured black paint, a black top, and a black interior, but with a surprising level of late-70s “luxury”. We’re talking rosewood dashboard inserts, a Wolfsburg-crested steering wheel, and a quartz clock that probably still keeps better time than your smartwatch. Under the rear hood sits the 1.6-liter boxer engine with electronic fuel injection. It’s not a missile, and it was never meant to be. It was a swan song.

The market’s reaction to these time capsules has been uncontrollable. While a decent runner might grab $20,000 at a Bonhams auction, the low-mileage unicorns are shattering records. We’ve seen a 3,300-mile survivor touch $65,000 at Mecum in Monterey, and top-tier specimens are now eyeing the $100,000 mark.

A car designed to be the most accessible transportation on the planet has transitioned into a six-figure museum piece. For collectors, the combination of a limited production run and a mileage count that hasn’t moved since the Reagan administration has rewritten the rules of the game.