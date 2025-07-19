1971 Alfa Romeo 1750 GTV emerges from 40-year storage for full restoration

Discoveries of vintage cars forgotten in dusty barns or abandoned warehouses are surprisingly frequent, but few are fortunate enough to be reborn. One such exception is a splendid 1971 Alfa Romeo 1750 GTV, saved from oblivion thanks to the British YouTube channel RC Classic Garage.

The Italian sports car remained abandoned in storage for over four decades, after the original owner left the United Kingdom in the mid-1980s. Since then, no one had touched it. Today, however, this Alfa Romeo coupe is ready for a second life.

Forgotten 1971 Alfa Romeo 1750 GTV rescued after 40 years in storage

Despite the evident layer of moss and dirt covering the GTV’s bodywork, signs of significant structural corrosion are surprisingly absent. The chassis appears in solid condition and the interior, with original two-tone trim, seems recoverable with thorough and intensive cleaning.

The GTV’s odometer reads 69,000 miles, while documentation shows the engine was completely rebuilt at approximately 52,800 miles. The five-speed manual transmission, known for its synchronization issues, was also rebuilt at just over 43,500 miles.

The 1750 GTV, launched in 1967 as an evolution of the Giulia Sprint GT Veloce, featured a brilliant 1.8-liter twin-cam four-cylinder engine capable of producing 120 horsepower and 137 lb-ft of torque. The model included improved suspension, anti-roll bar, and larger disc brakes, making it one of the most sophisticated sports cars of its time.

Autodelta, Alfa Romeo’s competition division, also developed a legendary GTAm version with power exceeding 230 horsepower. According to records, 44,269 units of the 1750 GTV were produced between 1967 and 1972, but right-hand drive examples like this one are extremely rare.

The new owner, featured in videos documenting the slow but meticulous rebirth of this car, has already restored a 1969 GTV and a 1967 Duetto Spider, both saved from critical conditions. Initial analysis revealed two holes in the floor pan, previous repairs needing redoing, and localized rust. However, the expert believes the foundation is solid and perfect for careful restoration aimed at a state nearly identical to the original.

Once restored to its former glory, this 1750 GTV will join a collection of classics restored with passion. According to recent data, fully restored and pristine 1971 models can exceed $45,000 at auction, making this recovery not only exciting but also a potentially excellent investment.