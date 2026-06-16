This 1979 Jeep Cherokee destroys every restomod cliché

Currently up for grabs on Bring a Trailer is a magnificent 1979 Jeep Cherokee that beautifully marries absurd, supercar-slaying performance with an almost fanatical level of historical reverence.

Masterminded by the off-road specialists at Vigilante 4×4 in Texas, this rugged two-door vintage SUV was stripped completely down to bare metal before receiving a vibrant, era-correct white and light blue two-tone paint job. This Jeep rolls on custom billet aluminum wheels wrapped in meaty BFG KO2 tires, anchored by heavy-duty Dana front and rear axles. To cap off the retro exterior charm, Vigilante added distinctive 1975-style side decals that will make any old-school Jeep purist weep with nostalgia.

But step away from the playful, nostalgic paint, because what lurks beneath the sheet metal is absolute mechanical violence. Vigilante completely bypassed the predictable crate-motor catalog, choosing instead to drop in a massive 9.0-liter Viper V10 engine. Blueprint-assembled by the high-performance specialists at Prefix, this absolute unit of a powerplant pumps out an eye-watering 825 HP and 750 pound-feet of torque.

True to its analog, enthusiast-first soul, that immense power is channeled to the dirt via a Tremec six-speed manual gearbox and a traditional two-speed transfer case featuring manual locking hubs on the front axle.

While most modern premium builds default to clinical black leather or predictable Alcantara, this Cherokee goes full American Motors Corporation, boasting custom seats fully upholstered in genuine Levi’s denim. It is a brilliant, witty nod to the quirky AMC Gremlin and Jeep packages of the 1970s, updated here with modern amenities like power windows, a Bluetooth sound system, and a robust climate control system designed to survive the brutal Texas heat. Honestly,

Ultimately, this Cherokee stands out in a saturated market obsessed with lazy LED-headlight retrofits. It represents genuine love for heritage, and if your wallet is thick enough to match your passion, the bidding closes on June 18.