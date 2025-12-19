Jeep Wagoneer restomod: when architectural solidness meets HEMI power

Whether you view the late-70s Jeep Wagoneer as a golden era of automotive design or a relic of prehistoric engineering, there is no denying its presence. It is an imposing SUV prototype with all the aesthetic subtlety of a flying anvil. Yet, beneath that architectural blockiness lies an analog warmth that modern plastic boxes simply can’t replicate.

The Texas-based restomod specialists at Vigilante 4×4 have taken this iconic silhouette and cranked the volume to eleven. Their latest bespoke creation, a 1979 Jeep Wagoneer, ditches the suburban aesthetic for a “murdered-out” look that screams silent aggression.

The vehicle sits high on heavy-duty off-road tires and features a completely blacked-out design, including darkened chrome details and deep, shadowy paint. Even the signature wood side panels have been reimagined. Instead of cheap stickers, Vigilante used shou sugi ban, a Japanese technique of carbonizing wood to achieve a dark, burnt finish.

Under the hood, the news is even better for those who aren’t ready for a silent future. Power is provided by a 392 HEMI SRT-8 engine. A powerhouse that treats electrification with the same suspicion a vampire treats a necklace of garlic. To ensure this classic SUV doesn’t drive like a 1970s tractor, Vigilante updated the suspension, steering, and brakes to modern standards.

Inside, you’re greeted by what the company calls a “whiskey-colored” paradise. The interior is a masterclass in world-class craftsmanship, featuring upgraded leather and plush carpets paired with retro-correct corduroy seat inserts. In a brilliant nod to the past, the original window cranks have been preserved, though they now secretly trigger modern electric motors. As Daniel van Doveren, co-founder with Rachel van Doveren, explains, the goal was to respect the icon while radically improving the ride.

This Jeep remains a practical family car, but with the heart of a modern beast and the soul of a vintage lounge. It’s understated, engineered to perfection, and unapologetically loud.