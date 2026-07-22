This 1952 Ferrari 225 S Spider is the ultimate Pebble Beach trophy

If you have to ask about the estimate for the 1952 Ferrari 225 S “Tuboscocca” Spider by Vignale hitting the block at Gooding & Company’s Pebble Beach auction this August, you simply cannot afford it. While official valuation figures remain under wraps, rest assured that acquiring this rare Maranello open-top racer will require a bank balance far beyond the imagination of ordinary mortals. But for deep-pocketed collectors seeking the ultimate golden ticket to the Mille Miglia Storica or Goodwood Revival, this gorgeous Italian barchetta is practically irresistible.

Unveiled in 1952, a mere five years after Ferrari’s very first road-racer debuted, the 225 S represents the absolute high-water mark of Gioachino Colombo’s original V12 engine architecture before the legendary 250 series stole the spotlight.

Wrapped in bespoke aluminum coachwork by Vignale, complete with those signature elliptical side air vents, it stands as one of the rarest, most coveted iterations of early Italian motorsport art. And unlike its rather awkward, boxy coupe sibling, which sacrificed style for head clearance, this spider looks fast even when sitting completely motionless on a pristine Concours lawn.

Underneath the elongated hood sits a 2.7-liter V12 churning out 210 HP at 7,200 rpm. That might sound modest by modern supercar standards until you realize it is pushing a featherweight 1,874 pounds riding on a rigid Gilco “Tuboscocca” tubular chassis. The result is a short-wheelbase missile that dances through twisty corners with breathtaking agility, provided you possess the aristocratic driving talent required to tame it. Stopping it, however, is a different story entirely: the period drum brakes respond with a mild, almost apologetic enthusiasm that turns high-speed cornering into an exercise in pure faith.

Despite a disastrous baptism by fire at the Giro di Sicilia, where racing legends like Taruffi, Villoresi, and Bracco were all forced into early retirement, the 225 S quickly redeemed itself in glorious fashion. Eugenio Castellotti clinched its first victory at the Coppa d’Oro di Siracusa, sparking a wave of silverware across Europe.

The pinnacle arrived on June 2, 1952, when Ferrari swept the top five spots at the Monaco Grand Prix, with Vittorio Marzotto leading a victory parade past Monte Carlo’s glittering megayachts. Add to that Giovanni Bracco’s heroic David-versus-Goliath triumph over Mercedes at the Mille Miglia in the experimental 3-liter variant, and this Vignale Spider isn’t just another shiny auction lot: it’s a high-octane masterpiece from Enzo Ferrari’s golden era.