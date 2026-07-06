This 1971 Ferrari Daytona might break the Pebble Beach auction record

This year, at Pebble Beach, Gooding & Company is preparing to drop a piece of rolling art destined to make hedge fund managers weep: a 1971 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona, bearing chassis number 14203. But this isn’t just another classic front-engine V12 from Maranello. This specific beast is draped in “Giallo Dino”, a shade of yellow so rare that only twelve examples ever left the factory with it.

Showing roughly 52,000 miles on the odometer, this machine has averaged barely a thousand miles a year since the Nixon administration. It’s the ultimate monument to the “garage queen” lifestyle, preserved for decades so a new billionaire can bid a sum that forces ordinary mortals to rethink their entire economic existence.

The auction house is keeping the official valuation under wraps for now, but we do know this is a US-spec model outfitted with period-correct luxury amenities like air conditioning and power windows.

Despite living most of its life as a mobile bank account, it actually stretched its legs at the 2015 Copperstate 1000 vintage rally. A formal inspection based purely on online catalog photos suggests an excellent state of preservation, though betting millions on internet pictures is its own kind of extreme sport.

Beneath the gorgeous bodywork sculpted by Leonardo Fioravanti for Pininfarina, the technical package is pure old-school racing grit. It features a sophisticated tubular steel chassis with a transaxle layout, mating the front-mounted 4.4-liter V12 to a rear 5-speed manual gearbox and a limited-slip differential to optimize weight distribution.

The mechanical symphony from the 352-horsepower engine is matched by a refined ride, courtesy of independent double-wishbone suspension and power-assisted ventilated disc brakes. Hitting 0 to 100 km/h in 6.1 seconds and topping out at 280 km/h, its performance is still terrifying today, let alone when it debuted at the 1968 Paris Motor Show.

The car’s name is a beautiful technical code: 365 for unit displacement, GTB for Gran Turismo Berlinetta, and 4 for the quad overhead camshafts. As for the “Daytona” nickname? It’s completely unofficial, a tribute by fans to Ferrari’s legendary 1-2-3 parade finish at the 1967 24 Hours of Daytona.