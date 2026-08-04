This 13,000-mile Ferrari Enzo is expected to fetch $9M at Monterey Car Week

Nine million dollars, that is the opening ante for a 2003 Ferrari Enzo with 21,352 kilometers (13,267 miles) on the clock. More than double the mileage of the pristine, plastic-wrapped hypercars that collector royalty usually allows into polite society. But in the surreal universe of high-stakes automotive auctions, having actually been driven is simply the surcharge of used history.

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On August 14, during Monterey Car Week in California, Broad Arrow Auctions will drop the gavel on this particular Enzo, boasting a presale estimate between $9 million and $11 million (around €7.81 million). Granted, it will not break absolute records. That flex belongs to another black Enzo that crossed the block in March for an eye-watering $15.185 million, crowning itself the second most expensive Ferrari ever sold at a public auction. Yet, this vehicle hardly needs record titles when its pedigree speaks so loudly.

Finished in glossy Nero DS paint over a scorching red leather cabin, it is one of just twelve U.S.-spec Enzos delivered in black, and one of a mere three spec’d with red leather. Traversing Nevada, Colorado, Arizona, and Florida across two previous owners, the car earned its prestigious Ferrari Classiche certification in 2025 following a meticulous overhaul exceeding $80,000.

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The comparison to its low-mileage sibling, also sold by Broad Arrow earlier this year, is as brutal as it is hilarious. That record-breaking car had registered a meager 692 kilometers. This one has racked up 21,352. The math behind the $6 million valuation gap reveals a cold, cynical equation: every single extra mile driven penalizes the owner roughly $467 in market value.

That sounds like a heavy punishment for having fun, but the Enzo was never meant to be a $10 million living-room coffee table. Its naturally aspirated 660-horsepower V12, razor-sharp six-speed sequential gearbox, and sculpted Pininfarina carbon-fiber body were engineered for asphalt, not hyperventilating investment bankers.

While collector culture treats asphalt contact like sacrilege, someone actually had the audacity to turn the key and hear that V12 sing. For deep-pocketed enthusiasts who prefer burning fuel over collecting dust, skipping the zero-mile premium might just be the best bargain in California.