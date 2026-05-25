Stellantis, the new Lancia Delta has been officially sacrificed

Do you remeber the glorious Lancia renaissance? It was a corporate fairy tale where the legendary Lancia Delta would rise from the ashes to save us from a sea of boring crossovers. Well, Antonio Filosa and the Stellantis bean counters just pulled the plug.

The highly anticipated return of the Italian rally myth has been officially and quietly swept under the rug. Or more accurately, buried beneath a mountain of cold spreadsheets. The new Lancia Delta is not coming. At least, not anytime soon, and certainly not in the high-octane form enthusiasts dreamed of.

It is a bitter pill to swallow for anyone who remembers the glory days of the eighties and nineties, when the HF Integrale ruled both the dirt tracks and the dreams of a generation. Today, those pristine vintage specimens fetch over a million dollars at auction, turning an old hatchback into a sacred relic.

If we strip away the romance and look at the harsh corporate reality, Stellantis might have actually done us a favor. Reviving an icon is a lose-lose proposition. Walk that tightrope, and you are bound to fall. Make the new Delta too modern or electric, and the purists will riot outside the Turin headquarters. Make it too retro, and it becomes a cynical, pathetic marketing stunt designed to exploit old memories. If it is too expensive, it loses its street-cred roots.

Instead of chasing ghosts, Stellantis has chosen a much more realistic path. Lancia is being firmly repositioned into a safe little corner right next to Fiat. Forget about bespoke rally-bred engineering. The future of the brand lies in shared platforms, recycled technical components, and fancy interior stitching designed to justify a premium price tag.

Since Fiat currently has absolutely no plans for a C-segment hatchback, the Delta never really stood a chance anyway. Besides, after the bumpy, less-than-stellar launch of the new Ypsilon, gambling the company’s remaining dignity on a hyper-hyped legacy project would be an industrial suicide mission. For now, we will have to settle for the upcoming Lancia Gamma. As for the Delta, it is perfectly safe exactly where it is: untouched by modern corporate cost-cutting.