The world’s longest solar walkway? Honda’s Greensburg plant could set a Guinness Record

Greensburg, Indiana, may soon earn a place in the Guinness World Records thanks to a groundbreaking project that blends infrastructure with sustainability. At the Honda Indiana Auto Plant (IAP), workers now have access to what could become the world’s longest solar-covered pedestrian walkway, a structure that combines renewable energy generation with everyday comfort for employees.

The idea originated from a simple need: employees had to walk long distances outdoors, often exposed to rain or snow. Jeremy Page, head of the plant’s quality division, first suggested building a covered pathway. The proposal was then developed by Johnathan Nelson, IAP’s environmental manager, who saw an opportunity to align workplace improvements with the company’s green goals.

The solution was both practical and visionary. A roof fully equipped with solar panels that not only shields workers from the elements but also produces clean power. The walkway stretches 200 meters in length, longer than two football fields, and has already helped cut electricity use in the adjacent Quality building by more than 35 percent. In addition, it generates enough energy to power about 20 households for an entire year.

“Our primary goal was to protect employees from bad weather, but we also wanted to maximize the environmental benefits,” explained Nelson, noting that sustainability is a guiding principle for every project at the facility. The company is also considering adding a digital display board to show real-time energy savings and carbon offsets, giving visitors a clear picture of the project’s impact.

Honda’s team believes this could indeed be the longest solar walkway in the world and has already contacted the Guinness World Records for verification. “We know the current record belongs to Shanghai, but we’re confident ours is longer,” said Eric Mauk, Honda spokesperson. If confirmed, Greensburg won’t just be an industrial hub, it will stand as a global symbol of sustainability.