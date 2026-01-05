The widebody Ferrari F40 concept that’s triggering every purist

The recent Ferrari SC40 one-off tried to tip its hat to the legendary F40. If Maranello truly wanted to resurrect that iconic F40 silhouette with some actual grit, it might look like this digital fever dream.

Of course, such a move would cause a collective coronary among Ferrari purists, but before you call the authorities, take a breath. These are merely hyper-detailed design concepts from the team at Fully Leaded, not a looming reality.

This concept abandons the “less is more” philosophy of the 1980s in favor of a full-blown, aggressive tuner style. Imagine if Liberty Walk decided to stop being polite and started being even more extreme.

The front end sits dangerously low, featuring a newly sculpted bumper and a complex splitter arrangement that looks ready to shave the asphalt. The beloved pop-up headlights, a relic of a simpler time, have been unceremoniously binned in favor of sleek LED headlights, while the hood has been smoothed out to complete the predator-like stare.

Moving to the sides, the changes are even more jarring for the nostalgically inclined. Here, now, there’s a massive, single intake designed to gorge the engine with fresh air. The rear is equally intense, dominated by a curved fender that arches over the back and an enormous motorsport-style diffuser. Even the classic round taillights have been replaced by thin LED strips, effectively erasing any lingering 80s vibes.

While no one has been brave enough to use an actual F40 for a full restomod yet, the industry is getting closer. A small Italian firm recently teased updates like revised suspension and improved brakes, and Liberty Walk previously released a widebody kit that, surprisingly, stayed somewhat faithful to the original. But… should an icon like the F40 ever be touched, or is it a masterpiece that is better left exactly as it was?