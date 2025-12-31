Ferrari HC25 trademark filed: a new one-off could debut in 2026

Ferrari is heading toward a landmark 2026, a year set to mark several key milestones in the brand’s history. Attention is inevitably focused on the Prancing Horse’s first fully electric supercar, expected by the end of next year and destined to open a new chapter for the Maranello-based manufacturer. In the meantime, however, Ferrari closed 2025 leaving behind a small but intriguing clue: the registration of the name “Ferrari HC25”, filed last July with the World Intellectual Property Organization. The detail immediately sparked curiosity among enthusiasts, especially since no official communication has followed so far.

Ferrari registers HC25 name, hinting at a new special project

According to the most widely shared theories in the international press, the HC25 designation could point to a future one-off model. Ferrari has long operated its Special Projects program, a division dedicated to creating unique cars commissioned by a very select group of clients and developed to meet highly specific requests. Within this context, the new name could identify one of the special projects planned for 2026, likely destined to remain a one-off or be produced in extremely limited numbers.

As noted by Road & Track, the number “25” might reference 2025, the year in which the trademark was registered. However, this interpretation appears less convincing if the car debuts at a later date. It therefore remains possible that the number carries a symbolic meaning, perhaps linked to an anniversary or a specific milestone. Historically, Ferrari has used a fairly consistent naming approach for its Special Projects cars, relying on clean alphanumeric codes such as SP38, P80/C, BR20, SP48, SP51, KC23 and, more recently, the SC40 inspired by the legendary F40.

Based on this tradition, identifying the donor model for HC25 proves difficult. A connection to the Roma Spider, Amalfi, Purosangue or the recent F80 seems unlikely. More plausible candidates include the 12Cilindri, the 296 or the recently unveiled 849 Testarossa, which has already attracted significant attention.

Regardless of the platform chosen, major mechanical changes appear unlikely. Ferrari typically preserves the core technical package on its one-off creations, focusing instead on bespoke design, exclusive materials and unique stylistic solutions, both inside and out. For now, no concrete details have emerged about the Ferrari HC25, but the silence only adds to the anticipation. If 2026 truly marks its debut, the mystery may finally be revealed sooner rather than later.