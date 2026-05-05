The Tesla cult is real: drivers refuse to cheat on Elon Musk

It turns out, breaking up is hard to do, especially if your car keeps getting better while it’s parked in the garage. S&P Global Mobility just released its 2025 loyalty awards, and to the surprise of absolutely no one who’s been paying attention, Tesla has snagged the “Overall Loyalty to Make” trophy for the fourth year in a row.

Based on a massive autopsy of 13.6 million new vehicle registrations between late 2024 and September 2025, the data confirms a painful reality for the rest of Detroit. Once you go Tesla, you rarely go back.

While General Motors can pat itself on the back for “Overall Manufacturer Loyalty”, and Subaru wins the “Best Dealer” participation trophy, Tesla is the one actually stealing the girl. For six years straight, Tesla has led the pack in “Highest Conquest Percentage”.

The brand’s grip on the Asian and Hispanic markets is particularly terrifying for competitors, with loyalty rates of 63.6% and 61.9% respectively. Apparently, the “tech-bro” stereotype is dead. Tesla is now the diverse, default choice for anyone who values their sanity at a charging station.

While legacy automakers flood the market with half-baked EV alternatives and desperate incentives, Tesla’s market share in the US actually jumped to 59% in the fourth quarter of 2025. Why? Because while a Chevrolet Equinox might win “Model Loyalty” for being a solid, predictable choice, it doesn’t offer a network of 65,000 Superchargers that actually work.

The secret sauce remains a mix of convenience and FOMO. Tesla has mastered the art of the “living” car. Thanks to over-the-air updates, the vehicle you bought two years ago is functionally unrecognizable today, boasting an evolved Full Self-Driving system that’s slowly moving from “anxious teenager” to “actual chauffeur”. Switching to another brand doesn’t just mean a different badge; it means opting back into a world where your car’s software is frozen in time and you’re forced to play “charger roulette” on every road trip.