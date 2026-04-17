The “superhuman” scam: Tesla faces $14.5 billion legal exposure

Elon Musk is a man of his word, provided that word is “lawsuit”. Back in 2022, when he announced the creation of a “hardcore litigation department”, we all thought he was going on the offensive. Fast forward to 2026, and that same department is less of a Roman legion and more of a frantic cleanup crew trying to plug a dam made of Swiss cheese. The very lawyers Tesla CEO hired to defend his “superhuman” tech are now winning cases by arguing that their boss is essentially a professional exaggerator whose public statements are “vague declarations of corporate optimism”.

For years, Tesla played a dangerous game of “catch me if you can” with the law. They claimed the Autopilot was safer than a human driver while simultaneously using customers as unpaid beta testers for software that, as it turns out, struggles with minor inconveniences like red lights and curbs.

The strategy worked, until October 2024, when the “Benavides vs. Tesla” case blew the doors off the Fremont factory. A Miami jury didn’t buy the “it’s just marketing” defense. Instead, they handed Tesla a $243 million bill for a 2019 fatal crash. To make matters worse, Tesla had rejected a $60 million settlement offer before the trial.

Now, the math is starting to look apocalyptic. With roughly 60 fatal accidents linked to Autopilot and FSD, the precedent set by Benavides suggests a liability exposure between $1 billion and $5 billion. We haven’t even touched the hundreds of non-fatal crashes or the recent January 2026 tragedy involving a family of four.

But the real “sin” isn’t just the hardware that fails; it’s the hardware that doesn’t exist. Since 2016, Tesla sold 4 million vehicles with the promise that they possessed “everything necessary” for full autonomy. In January 2025, Musk finally admitted the HW3 computers are basically expensive paperweights that need physical replacement. Over 15 months later? Zero plan. No retrofits, no refunds, just a “Lite” software version that feels like bringing a knife to a gunfight. In Europe and Australia, the owners are already sharpening their legal pitchforks in massive class actions.

Then there’s the Robotaxi fever dream. After a disastrous 2025 public test where the cars acted like drunk teenagers, Tesla’s market cap evaporated by $68 billion in 48 hours. Investors, feeling the sting of the “Musk premium” turning into a “Musk penalty”, have filed the Morand class action, alleging securities fraud.

Add to this a toxic cocktail of 900 individual racial discrimination lawsuits at the Fremont plant, a $51 million claim from a technician attacked by a rogue robot, and an investigation by the NHTSA into 3.2 million vehicles, and you see the picture. Tesla is a legal defense fund that occasionally makes cars.