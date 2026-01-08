Elon Musk promises the most “unforgettable” Tesla Roadster launch ever

The Tesla Roadster has officially reached “running gag” status. For nine years, we’ve watched a masterclass in hype as Elon Musk has boasted about extraordinary performance metrics for a vehicle that technically doesn’t exist yet. While the initial excitement was electric, the spark has faded into a cloud of skepticism. Now, the billionaire claims the car will finally be unveiled on April 1st, 2026. Yes, April Fools’ Day—a date that does absolutely nothing to help his credibility, to put it mildly.

During a recent appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast, Musk doubled down on the drama, promising that the reveal will be “unforgettable” and potentially the “most memorable product launch of all time”. Whether it’s memorable because of a groundbreaking electric sports car or because it’s the world’s most expensive prank remains to be seen.

Tesla’s chief designer recently hinted that while the reveal might happen now, the actual debut and production won’t start until 2027. We certainly feel for the customers who paid deposits nearly a decade ago just to stay on this emotional rollercoaster.

Musk is also tossing fresh gasoline on the fire regarding the car’s capabilities. He claims the Tesla Roadster is “more incredible than any James Bond car” and describes it as the “best of the last human-driven cars” before Tesla pivots entirely to autonomous driving. Most shockingly, when asked about safety, Musk’s response was peak billionaire-eccentric. “Safety is not the primary goal. If you buy a Ferrari, safety isn’t your priority. In fact, if safety is your priority, don’t buy the Roadster”.

As we approach the April deadline, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Is it a car? Is it a rocket-boosted Bond gadget? Or is it just another nine-year-old sketch? We will find out in a few weeks if Musk is keeping his word or if the joke is on the thousands of people still waiting for their supercar.