The Super Wagoneer returns: 485 horses beat “eco-friendly” marketing

Most of today’s “luxury” SUVs have the personality of a sponge. But back in the 1960s, Jeep already had the game rigged. Long before “premium” became a hollow marketing buzzword used to sell overpriced vacuum cleaners on wheels, there was the Super Wagoneer. It was a pioneer that understood luxury and grit decaded before the rest of the industry woke up. Now, the crew at Vigilante has taken that forgotten legend and given it the high-voltage adrenaline shot it deserves.

We’re talking about a Flamboyant Blue beast that doesn’t just ask for attention. But the real magic isn’t just the shiny chrome or the aggressive, lifted stance. It’s the mechanics under the hood. Vigilante ripped out the tired original internals and dropped in a modern 6.4-liter Hemi V8. We are looking at 485 HP and 475 lb-ft of torque. That is enough raw American muscle to make most modern crossovers look like glorified golf carts. And here is the best part for those of us who actually enjoy driving: it’s paired with a six-speed Tremec manual transmission.

To ensure this vintage powerhouse doesn’t just fly off the road at the first curve, they’ve added a custom four-wheel-drive system and high-performance Baer brakes. The engine bay is a work of art, clean, chrome-heavy, and blissfully free of those hideous plastic covers that plague modern engine bays.

Inside, you get the sanity of modern climate control and Bluetooth, because even the toughest rebels appreciate a little AC.

As Vigilante founder Daniel van Doveren put it, they didn’t just restore a Jeep. They re-engineered an icon. It’s a bold statement on what classic vehicles can become when you stop worrying about “carbon footprints” for a second and focus on soul. They took a piece of history and gave it enough horses to gallop into 2026 without a hint of shame.