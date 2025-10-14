The restomod that outsmarts purists: Vigilante’s Grand Wagoneer resurrection

Vigilante resurrects a 1988 SJ Grand Wagoneer: the classic shell remains, but inside, ferocious vigor pulses. This restomod preserves the iconic wood-paneled silhouette, yet underneath lies an almost absurd commitment to modern engineering. Vigilante didn’t just restore, it reimagined, and somehow respected both the past and the future.

They began with a well-conditioned chassis from the final Chrysler-era build, keeping nearly all body panels original. When parts were beyond saving, they substituted modern recreations that mimic the 1980s design so faithfully that even eagle-eyed purists might pause. The stance, the lines, the Brooks Stevens–inspired aesthetic linger as a nostalgic facade. But of course, this isn’t a museum piece.

Vigilante boxed the frame and grafted in modern hardware: a fully rebuilt structure capable of handling serious power. The leaf-spring suspension gave way to a four-link setup, complete with Fox Racing shocks. Steering upgraded, axles reinforced, and the whole vintage beast now has the manners of a brawler with class.

Vigilante stuffed in a Hellcat Redeye crate V8 delivering 807 HP, married to a Bowler-modified 4L80-E automatic and stout Dana 44 / Dana 60 axles. No cutting of the original firewall, minimal body hacking. The entire powertrain fits behind that classic front end without breaking the visual creed. Once you hit the throttle, the supercharger whine kicks in almost immediately, and the beast surges forward with shocking composure.

Inside, the revival spans luxury and subtle deception. New seats, sheepskin carpeting reminiscent of the original long pile, Moore & Giles leather, hidden modern gauges and audio systems that masquerade behind retro facades.

The price tag lands where you expect with such ambition. The featured build is listed at around $385,000, though more restrained versions (less extreme engine, more original bits) might start closer to $250,000. It’s not a throwaway resto-project; it’s a statement of what restoration could be if you relinquish fear. For those who argue restomods are sacrilege, this Vigilante Grand Wagoneer may just hush them.