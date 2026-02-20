The sad, shiny life of a castrated Dodge Viper ACR

Imagine buying a 600-horsepower, 8.4-liter V10 monster just to let it rot, metaphorically, of course, in a climate-controlled bubble for nearly two decades. It’s a monument to human indecision. We are looking at a 2009 Dodge Viper ACR Hardcore with exactly 15 miles on the odometer. That is roughly 0.8 miles per year.

This Viper Red specimen is currently being held hostage in Alberta, Canada, still wrapped in its factory delivery plastic. The steering wheel and seats are covered as if the owner expected a radioactive spill rather than a Sunday drive. It hasn’t been insured, registered, or even PDI-checked. It’s a 17-year-old virgin, and the seller wants a staggering $185,000 for the privilege of keeping it that way. When you consider that the original sticker price was around $114,470, the math only makes sense if you’ve completely lost your mind.

This is the “Hardcore” package, folks. Dodge engineers stripped out the air conditioning, the radio, the speakers, and even the trunk carpet just to shave off 40 pounds. They built a 1,533-kilogram weapon designed to generate 1,000 pounds of downforce at 150 mph. And yet, the only “force” this car has felt is the gentle settling of dust on its carbon fiber wing. It has 760 Nm of torque that has never once been allowed to snap a neck or shred a tire. Instead, it’s sitting on its original Sidewinder wheels, probably praying for a battery that isn’t a decade past its expiration date.

This Viper ACR, however, is a rare pearl that has been treated like a museum piece rather than the track-slaying beast it was born to be. If the next buyer actually decides to drive it, they’ll lose ten grand in value before they even hit third gear. It’s a tragic catch-22: keep it as an expensive red paperweight, or drive it and watch your “investment” evaporate in a cloud of V10 exhaust.