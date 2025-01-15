A limited piece Dodge Ram SRT-10 VCA Edition at Mecum auction

Dodge Ram SRT-10 VCA Edition, American icon produced in only 52 examples, ready for auction

When it was unveiled in 2004, the Dodge Ram SRT-10 managed to revolutionize the concept of the pickup truck, combining the exaggerated power of the V10 engine, the same one used in the sporty Dodge Viper, with the practicality of a large commercial vehicle. Among the different special versions of this legendary model, the VCA Edition, also nicknamed “Wolfgang” in homage to Wolfgang Bernhard, a former Chrysler executive, is especially notable for its great rarity and prestigious collector value. Just these days, one of these one-of-a-kind trucks was auctioned off by Mecum Kissimmee.

Only a few dozen were produced of this Dodge Ram SRT-10 VCA Edition

Bernhard played a very important role in Dodge’s performance renaissance, founding and leading the evolution of the team dedicated to high-performance sports cars. Originally known as Team Viper, this group eventually morphed into what we all know as SRT. The Dodge Ram SRT-10 VCA Edition, a very rare collector car, was produced in only 52 examples. Most of these unique vehicles, featuring a pearl electric blue livery and white stripes, as we have already anticipated, were reserved for members of the Viper Club of America. Two added examples, equipped with an automatic transmission, were built specifically for pace car activities in NASCAR.

Under the hood of this incredible car is a true sports car engine, namely a mighty 8.3-liter V10 engine, which would also be the same one that powers the legendary Viper, equipped with an impressive 500 horsepower of pure potency. To best handle all this power, the SRT-10 was equipped with a precise BorgWarner T56 6-speed manual transmission with the famous Hurst lever. A perfect match that turns every trip into an ever-changing and unique experience. But performance has not been limited only to the engine. In fact, there are also high-performance brakes, sports suspension, and responsive steering that ensures complete control of the vehicle, even in the most difficult situations.

Car at auction bears Bernhard’s signature

This particular example, number 29 in a limited series of only 50, is even more exclusive to the public. With just 29,448 miles under its belt, it is put on display in virtually perfect condition. Making this truck a true collector’s item is the signature of Bernhard, the man who created the design, directly on the intake manifold. A personal touch that highlights the uniqueness of each VCA Edition.

The Dodge Ram SRT-10 VCA Edition is a collectible pickup truck that brings together great power and style. This specific example, which comes with a well-documented history and all the necessary details, will be auctioned on Jan. 16 at Mecum Kissimmee. This is certainly a valuable opportunity for American car and collector vehicle enthusiasts to try to win a piece of automotive history. There are only a few hours left until the end of this prestigious auction, so we will see who will come into possession of this virtually unique car.