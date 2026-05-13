The Revuelto NA63 is the ultimate million-dollar patriot flex

Back in May 1963, Ferruccio Lamborghini decided he was tired of tractors and even more tired of Enzo Ferrari’s ego. He wanted to build something that didn’t follow the rules, and 63 years later, Sant’Agata Bolognese is still stubbornly refusing to blend in. Fast forward to May 2026, and the “63” tag has evolved from a simple birth year into a ubiquitous corporate signature.

To celebrate this numerical obsession, the second edition of the Lamborghini Arena at Imola served as the backdrop for the reveal of the Fenomeno Roadster. This “Few Off” monster is the most powerful open-top bull ever conceived, limited to just 15 lucky billionaires who likely already have a garage full of cars they never drive.

If you weren’t one of the fifteen people on that secret call, don’t worry; Lamborghini’s marketing machine has a consolation prize: the Revuelto NA63. This special edition is a high-performance electrified vehicle that keeps the iconic V12 soul alive while winking aggressively at the North American market. It’s timed perfectly with America’s “America250” celebrations, because nothing says “250 years of independence” like a 1,015-horsepower Italian supercar. Only 63 units will be produced.

The NA63 is essentially a rolling flag. You can get it in “Blu Marinus” with “Rosso Mut” and “Bianco Monocerus” stripes, a combination that screams “Star-Spangled Banner” but also conveniently tips its hat to the Canadian maple leaf. For those who find the tricolor a bit too loud, there are alternatives like “Grigio Serget” or “Bianco Sideralis,” but the message remains the same: this is a love letter to the brand’s biggest cash cow, North America.

Underneath the patriotic paint, the Revuelto remains a technical marvel. The naturally aspirated V12, paired with its electric helpers, churns out a combined 1,001 HP and 807 Nm of torque. It’ll hit 62 mph in a neck-snapping 2.5 seconds, which is just enough time to realize you’ve spent a fortune on what is, technically, a very fancy livery. With a top speed north of 217 mph, it’s the perfect tool for outrunning the realization that you’re essentially paying extra for the number 63 to be embroidered on your headrest.