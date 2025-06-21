New Maserati Biturbo: the restomod that makes enthusiasts dream

The legendary Maserati Biturbo is making headlines again thanks to a fascinating digital reinterpretation by Simolude. His render imagines a restomod of the iconic ’80s model, maintaining its original identity while projecting it into the future with a modern and refined style. The idea has already conquered the web, generating enthusiasm among enthusiasts and raising hopes for a possible return of the model as a symbol of the Trident brand’s relaunch, now awaiting a new industrial plan from CEO Santo Ficili, after the difficult 2024-2025 period marked by declining sales.

Maserati Biturbo reborn in modern form: the render that ignites fan hopes

Simolude’s render stands out for its faithfulness to the original Biturbo’s aesthetics, without sacrificing contemporary details. A Biturbo 2.0 would be elegant, aggressive in just the right measure and with a soul deeply connected to Maserati tradition.

Produced between 1982 and 1992, the Biturbo was the first major project launched under the guidance of Alejandro de Tomaso. The ambition was to create a luxury but accessible sports coupé, with the declared goal of producing 5,000 units per year. However, the car was penalized by reliability problems, sudden price increases and poor finishes, which compromised its commercial potential. Nevertheless, the Biturbo left an indelible mark in the brand’s history, also thanks to its innovative V6 engine, one of the first with twin turbochargers to be mounted on a road car, available in 2.0 and 2.5-liter variants. The design bore the signature of Pierangelo Andreani and was distinguished by its clean and compact lines.

Over the years there have been no shortage of revival proposals, but for the moment nothing official on the horizon. Today, Simolude’s interpretation reignites the imagination and revives a question that has been circulating for some time among enthusiasts: will Maserati ever seize the opportunity to bring back to life, at least in limited edition, one of its most iconic cars?