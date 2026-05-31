The Renegade lives up to its name: Jeep’s Italian best-seller is fleeing away

The Jeep Renegade was the ultimate poster child for Italian-built American ruggedness, rolling proudly off the assembly lines in Melfi. But true to its outlaw name, Jeep’s compact SUV appears ready to stage a real rebellion.

Latest industry rumors suggest that Stellantis is strongly evaluating moving the next-generation Renegade production to its Tychy plant in Poland. The same factory currently cranking out the Alfa Romeo Junior. If this corporate migration is confirmed, it marks a massive, cold-blooded shift for one of the most recognizable pillars of the Jeep lineup, proving once again that when “Made in Italy” pride clashes with industrial cost-cutting, the corporate accountants always win.

While Stellantis feeds the Italian government a steady diet of “patriotic nostalgia” by promising that the future Fiat Pandina and 500 will remain local, Jeep is getting a passport stamp. Tychy is already deeply integrated into the group’s European manufacturing footprint, making it the perfect low-cost sanctuary for the next-gen SUV.

Antonio Filosa dropped a massive hint during the Investor Day 2026 presentation, flashing a slide of a mysterious, shadow-shrouded vehicle that sharp-eyed observers immediately flagged as the new Renegade. It is a critical pawn in the brand’s aggressive FaSTLAne 2030 strategy, scheduled for a potential global debut as early as 2027.

Technically, the upcoming generation will discard its old architecture for the shiny new STLA One platform. To capture every slice of a confused consumer base navigating a messy green transition, the powertrain lineup will offer a little bit of everything: mild hybrid, full hybrid, and full electric variants.

Visually, early digital design studies paint a picture of a much more muscular, urban predator. It borrows beefier, upscale proportions from the Compass, boasting a high front fascia, razor-thin headlights, and a highly stylized, contemporary interpretation of the classic seven-slot grille. It looks expensive, even if it is being built on a strict budget.

While the Renegade will happily continue its manufacturing life in Brazil, European buyers will soon have to accept a vehicle born near the Vistula River rather than the Mediterranean. It’s an industrial heartbreak that will undoubtedly pour salt on the open wounds of the Italian automotive sector.