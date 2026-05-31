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The Renegade lives up to its name: Jeep’s Italian best-seller is fleeing away

Ippolito Visconti Author Automotive
Ippolito Visconti
May 31, 2026
Is the next-gen Jeep Renegade abandoning Italy? Rumors suggest Stellantis is moving production of the 2027 hybrid and EV SUV to Tychy.
jeep renegade

The Jeep Renegade was the ultimate poster child for Italian-built American ruggedness, rolling proudly off the assembly lines in Melfi. But true to its outlaw name, Jeep’s compact SUV appears ready to stage a real rebellion.

Latest industry rumors suggest that Stellantis is strongly evaluating moving the next-generation Renegade production to its Tychy plant in Poland. The same factory currently cranking out the Alfa Romeo Junior. If this corporate migration is confirmed, it marks a massive, cold-blooded shift for one of the most recognizable pillars of the Jeep lineup, proving once again that when “Made in Italy” pride clashes with industrial cost-cutting, the corporate accountants always win.

jeep renegade

While Stellantis feeds the Italian government a steady diet of “patriotic nostalgia” by promising that the future Fiat Pandina and 500 will remain local, Jeep is getting a passport stamp. Tychy is already deeply integrated into the group’s European manufacturing footprint, making it the perfect low-cost sanctuary for the next-gen SUV.

Antonio Filosa dropped a massive hint during the Investor Day 2026 presentation, flashing a slide of a mysterious, shadow-shrouded vehicle that sharp-eyed observers immediately flagged as the new Renegade. It is a critical pawn in the brand’s aggressive FaSTLAne 2030 strategy, scheduled for a potential global debut as early as 2027.

Technically, the upcoming generation will discard its old architecture for the shiny new STLA One platform. To capture every slice of a confused consumer base navigating a messy green transition, the powertrain lineup will offer a little bit of everything: mild hybrid, full hybrid, and full electric variants.

jeep renegade

Visually, early digital design studies paint a picture of a much more muscular, urban predator. It borrows beefier, upscale proportions from the Compass, boasting a high front fascia, razor-thin headlights, and a highly stylized, contemporary interpretation of the classic seven-slot grille. It looks expensive, even if it is being built on a strict budget.

While the Renegade will happily continue its manufacturing life in Brazil, European buyers will soon have to accept a vehicle born near the Vistula River rather than the Mediterranean. It’s an industrial heartbreak that will undoubtedly pour salt on the open wounds of the Italian automotive sector.