Ram pick-ups join the equestrian world alongside two leading players

Ram enters the equestrian world in the role of main partner of Fieracavalli 2025, the biggest international fair dedicated to horses, naming PalaRam the event’s most important pavilion and highlighting the two brands’ shared spirit of sportsmanship and elegance.



Ram Brand begins a new era, marking its entrance into the equestrian world through a partnership with Fieracavalli and Scuderia 1918, a leading global brand in this field. Building on its shared values and connection with this world, the Ram brand will participate at Fieracavalli 2025 in the role of main partner. The event, taking place from 6 to 9 November in the stunning setting of Veronafiere, represents an international benchmark for the segment and is the only Italian leg of the Longines FEI Jumping World CupTM. The sponsorship involves a leading role for Ram, which will also be the Title Sponsor of Hall 8: the most important hall of the exhibition, where the World Cup will be held, will in fact bear the brand’s name. The event provides a unique opportunity for visibility in the field: with more than 140,000 visitors and more than 700 companies showcasing each year to talk to the public and buyers, Fieracavalli is an event with undisputed communicative power.



The partnership with Scuderia 1918

By joining forces, the two renowned brands bring together two worlds in the name of performance. Just as Ram aims to achieve uncompromising levels of power, efficiency, and comfort with its pick-ups, Scuderia 1918 applies the same level of dedication to its equine athletes, adopting the latest technologies and scientific methodologies.

Scuderia 1918 is a global equestrian team uniting combinations of horses and top riders with a shared mission: to elevate the sport while upholding the highest standards of horse welfare. Its equestrian team stands as a symbol of sporting excellence driven not only by performance but also by purpose, exemplified by the creation of a dedicated Research and Development division focused on the well-being and optimal performance of every horse.

As part of the partnership, over the coming months, Ram will provide the Scuderia 1918 team with some of its most high-performance models to support their movements within the stables as well as during official events. Perfectly suitable for these activities, Ram pick-ups combine impressive towing power with off-road capability, making riders’ and grooms’ daily routines smoother, more efficient, and ready for peak performance.



Equestrianism: an ever-increasing sector in Europe

In recent years, the European horse industry has become increasingly significant, particularly in the context of equestrian sports, breeding, horse racing, and leisure riding. This sector, one of the largest in the world, has an estimated annual value of over €100 billion and supports approximately 400,000 full-time equivalent jobs across Europe, especially in regions with otherwise limited employment [1] . In addition, according to the Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), the sector’s growth is evident in the increase in the number of events organized globally.

Among all related industries, transportation plays a crucial role in amplifying the horse sector’s impact on both the economy and the environment. As a labor-intensive field, it involves demanding physical tasks—something Ram is committed to supporting by enhancing the efficiency and comfort of those working in equine professions. Daily responsibilities typically include mucking out stables, feeding and watering horses, grooming, and maintaining a safe and comfortable environment for both animals and handlers.



Ram: pick-up-driven lifestyle at the stable

As the brand philosophy states, no matter the job or the odds, nothing stops Ram. That dual DNA — lifestyle refinement and rural workhorse utility — is exactly what the equestrian world demands: a universe that is at once elegant and service-driven. When bold solutions, exceptional comfort, durability, safety, and efficiency are required, the rebellious brand delivers. With a range boasting huge towing capacity and high-output powertrains, Ram fits the needs of equestrians and stable teams alike, making the all-new pickup ideal for transporting up to two horses with ease. The advanced towing system enhances drivers’ confidence, providing precise control and stability across all terrains, from country roads to rugged trails and showground access routes.

At the same time, Ram’s lifestyle side elevates everyday journeys—with spacious, premium cabins and intuitive tech—while its rural side brings some of the largest cargo areas in the segment, ready to haul everything competition days and long transfers demand. Boots, helmets, riding breeches, jackets, saddles, grooming kits, and many other accessories travel alongside riders and their staff — plus feed, water, and stable essentials when needed. This seamless blend of sophistication and hard-wearing capability is what makes Ram a natural ally for equestrians: refined when the occasion calls, relentlessly practical when the job begins.