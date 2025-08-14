The Ram Dakota Nightfall Concept previews the new mid-size pickup truck that will surprise Brazil in 2026

Ram, the only exclusive pickup truck brand on the market, is preparing a major innovation for 2026

The Ram Dakota Nightfall Concept

Next year, the all-new Dakota will be launched in Brazil and various South American markets. The all-new mid-size pickup was previewed by the Dakota Nightfall Concept at a major event in São Paulo, celebrating a brand’s history and the power of the Ram family.

“The new Ram Dakota will be the second product to come out of our Stellantis pickup hub in Córdoba, Argentina. The brand is strategic for the company globally and in our region. It is a benchmark in the segment, offering the most luxurious, powerful and rugged pickups on the market, perfect for work, leisure and everyday use,” says Emanuele Cappellano, president of Stellantis South America and global head of Stellantis Pro One.

“There is no stronger name to represent Ram’s debut in such an important and competitive segment. Excellence only comes from experience, and only Dakota carries all the heritage and expertise of the only exclusive pickup brand in South America,” continues Juliano Machado, Ram’s vice president in South America.

The all-new Dakota Nightfall Concept combines various elements to enhance its unique styling, imbued with the key symbols of Ram DNA. Starting, of course, with the striking radiator grille, with the Ram name engraved in the center. This is framed by an LED line that runs laterally across the front of the pickup, passing through the upper grille and extending to the LED headlights.

The front also features a sporty hood with an upper air intake illuminated by three orange light points, a reference and homage to some of the most famous pickups in Ram’s history. The bumper features a front trailer hitch, electric winch and underbody protection, reinforcing the capability and ruggedness found in all Ram pickups, enhanced by elements painted in an exclusive bronze hue.

The body is characterized by a series of straight lines and creases, conveying solidity and sturdiness. These features are reflected in the Fox® brand’s raised suspension, exclusive 33-inch all-terrain tires and 18-inch anti-alloy wheels, an essential feature to ensure the car’s excellence on even the most demanding off-road trails. The look is complemented by side running boards and black fender moldings, the same color applied to bumpers and mirrors.

The unique styling of the Dakota Nightfall Concept continues in the rear, where the full-length spare tire stands out, visible from view. It is mounted on a unique Rambar, which also features powerful long-range LED lights, another distinctive feature for a wide range of on- and off-road challenges. Other distinctive rear elements include striking LED taillights and the Ram emblem on the tailgate, as well as a rear bumper with tow hooks.

To celebrate this milestone in the brand’s history, the Dakota Nightfall Concept received an exclusive paint job with unique graphics symbolizing the strength and power that have accompanied Ram since its inception.

More information about the Ram Dakota will be available soon. Follow this brand of unparalleled power on social media for all the latest news on this revolutionary pickup