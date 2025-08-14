The new RAM pickup truck will be called Dakota and will be manufactured in Argentina

The Dakota will be produced at the Stellantis Group’s new pickup hub in Córdoba for export throughout the region.



The new RAM Dakota in Argentina

RAM, the only brand in the market dedicated exclusively to pickup trucks, is preparing for a major launch. The new RAM Dakota will be available in Argentina by the end of this year, while it will arrive in Brazil and other South American markets next year.

This unprecedented midsize pickup was previewed with the unveiling of the “Nightfall” concept car at a special event in São Paulo, where the brand’s heritage and the strength of the RAM family were celebrated.



“The new RAM Dakota will be the second model produced at the Stellantis plant in Cordoba, Argentina, which is dedicated to the production of pickup trucks. The flexibility and capacity of this plant, which recently received a $385 million investment, are key to meeting the expectations of South American customers and responding to the high volume in this segment,” explained Emanuele Cappellano, COO of Stellantis South America.

“With the launch of this new RAM model, we confirm our vision of consolidating the Cordova Industrial Park as a strategic hub for pickup production in the region. This plant, renowned for its quality and capacity, now incorporates the strength and tradition of RAM, an iconic brand in the pickup world. We are proud that, thanks to the talent and commitment of our team in Ferreyra, we can produce in Argentina a vehicle that combines strength, technology and 100% RAM DNA to conquer new markets,” added Martín Zuppi, President of Stellantis Argentina.

“Dakota is the ideal name to celebrate RAM’s entry into such a competitive segment. Excellence comes from experience, and only Dakota fully embodies the heritage and expertise of the only brand dedicated to pickup trucks in South America,” said Juliano Machado, RAM’s vice president for the region.

The Nightfall Concept stands out for its eye-catching design and RAM identity, reflected in every detail. At the front, an imposing grille with an engraved RAM nameplate dominates the scene, framed by an LED light signature that runs along the top and connects to the LED headlights.

The sporty hood features an air intake with three amber lights at the top, an homage to the most iconic pickups in the brand’s history. The bumper includes front tow hooks, an electric winch and a lower guard, all accompanied by details in an exclusive bronze hue.

The side profile reveals straight, defined lines that convey ruggedness. These features are combined with a raised FOX® suspension, 33-inch all-terrain tires and 18-inch beadlock alloy wheels, ideal for tackling the most challenging off-road terrain. Side running boards, black wheel arches and black wing mirrors complete the package.

At the rear, the exterior auxiliary unit mounted on an exclusive Rambar stands out, which also incorporates powerful long-range LED lights, perfect for working in extreme conditions. Also striking are the LED taillights, the RAM emblem on the hood, and the bumper with integrated tow hooks.To celebrate this milestone, the Nightfall Concept was presented with an exclusive paint job and special graphics representing the strength and power that have accompanied RAM since its debut.

More details about the new RAM Dakota, the pickup destined to redefine the segment, will soon be shared on the brand’s social channels.