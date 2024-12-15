A 2023 Ferrari F8 Spider made available at auction in New York

This 2023 Ferrari F8 Spider was bought new by the seller and was ordered with a $12,000 two-tone exterior finished in Bianco Italia and Nero DS. This is a great opportunity for connoisseurs and especially for enthusiasts who want to put a jewel from the house of Maranello in their garage.

Specifications of the car up for auction

The Ferrari in question is powered by a 3.9-liter twin-turbocharged F154 V8 engine which is centrally mounted and delivers 710 horsepower and 568 lb-ft of torque. Power is transmitted to the rear wheels through the equipment of a seven-speed F1 dual-clutch automatic transmission. The car is equipped with a sports exhaust system, as you might imagine. The car has only 1,400 miles and is also equipped with an electronically controlled self-locking differential.

In addition, we find a retractable hardtop, Nero Alcantara upholstery, carbon-ceramic brakes, SCM-E magnetorheological suspension, 20-inch double five-spoke alloy wheels, exterior accents, and a carbon-fiber interior, among other options and extraordinary accessories. We continue the list by pointing out that the Ferrari also has a front axle lift system, adaptive LED headlights, parking sensors, a sports exhaust system, a passenger display, a JBL audio system, Scuderia Ferrari fender shields, front and rear cameras, carbon-fiber racing seats, and a navigation system.

A 2023 Ferrari, a bargain in New York

This F8 Spider is now available for auction in New York City, we find it with window sticker, owner’s manual, two keys, a clean Carfax report and a clean Florida title. It should also be noted that the F8 was designed under the direction of Flavio Manzoni at the Ferrari Styling Centre and debuted at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.

The car possesses an endless array of features that make it a truly desirable bargain. The 20-inch five-spoke double alloy wheels are fitted with Michelin tires. The car also features SCM-E magnetorheological suspension and a front axle lift system, and braking is handled by Brembo calipers mounted on carbon-ceramic rotors drilled transversely on each corner. The carbon-fiber racing seats are finished in Nero Alcantara with Cavallino Rampante logos on the headrests and Charcoal center stripes, while Rosso Alcantara adorns the lower part of the dashboard.

This example was finished in Bianco Italia with Nero DS accents and carbon fiber side splitters. Additional details include a retractable hardtop, adaptive LED headlights, parking sensors, front and rear cameras, Scuderia Ferrari fender shields, side panel air intakes, and twin exhaust tips. Paint protection film has been applied to the exterior, according to the seller.

Recommended auction price and retail total

As anticipated, this 2023 Ferrari is a great bargain. In fact, if you consider that the car, with all the details we have listed so far, is recommended by dealers at a sale price that is around $444,181, while the auction price is only $287,000, a price that from now on could be valid until its expiration date, which is within 6 days from today, December 15, 2024.A lien is currently encumbered on the car and the seller’s creditor will have to be settled before the title can be transferred to the new owner. There are also additional details and information about the car on the Bring a Trailer auction site on which the ad is posted.