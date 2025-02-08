The Novitec Ferrari 296 GTS N-Largo tuning | Video

The Novitec Ferrari 296 GTS N-Largo represents the pinnacle of automotive tuning, a bold and refined reinterpretation of the already extraordinary Ferrari 296 GTS. This project, the brainchild of renowned German tuner Novitec, is distinguished by its exclusivity and independent approach, not directly linked to the parent company in Maranello.

The Novitec Ferrari 296 GTS N-Largo

While waiting to admire the more extreme, track-focused version of the Ferrari 296, anticipated by numerous rumors under the name “Versione Speciale” Novitec offers a viable alternative: the N-Largo tuning kit.

Designed for owners eager to customize their car even before the Maranello parent company itself does, this package gives the electrified supercar greater width, grittier styling, and a touch of extra power.

German tuner Novitec has put together a package of targeted solutions for the Ferrari 296 GTS, an uncovered version of the 296 GTB, which acquires a more aggressive look and an increase in power thanks to these changes.

Novitec’s kit for the 296 GTS, called N-Largo, adds to the package of modifications presented last year for the coupe version of the Cavallino Rampante’s hybrid supercar. New features introduced here include an enlarged body with elements made of carbon fiber, larger wheels and a sports exhaust that gives the car a new sound, not to mention an increase in horsepower, a detail that can never be overlooked when it comes to high-performance models.

Design by renowned designer Vittorio Strosek

Designed by renowned designer Vittorio Strosek, the N-Largo body makes the 296 GTS significantly wider, with new front and rear fenders that increase the car’s width by 120 mm at the rear. Additional air intakes and vents optimize aerodynamic flow, while the redesigned front bumper sports a sharper splitter and an optional exposed carbon vented hood for an even more exclusive styling touch.

At the rear, the distinctive element is the ducktail spoiler, which can be replaced with an optional fixed rear wing. This is complemented by a new diffuser. The side profile has been further enhanced with redesigned mirrors and Novitec NF11 NL forged alloy wheels from Vossen. These wheels measure 21 inches in the front and 22 inches in the rear, with 72 color options to choose from.

Inside, Novitec offers a wide range of customizations, with Alcantara and leather upholstery available in any color. Every detail can be taken care of to create a unique driving experience tailored to the customer. In addition to the cosmetic changes, Novitec also worked on the 296 GTS’s plug-in hybrid engine, achieving a slight increase in power.

On the technical side, Novitec’s Ferrari 296 GTS N-Largo features a chassis lowered by 35 millimeters thanks to the adoption of sport springs. This modification not only improves the car’s handling and stability, but also gives it a more aggressive and aerodynamic look.

And, for those who want more control over the car’s ground clearance, Novitec also offers an attitude lift system. This is an optional feature that raises the body of the car off the ground as needed, making it easier to negotiate obstacles and protecting the aerodynamic appendages from damage.

Sound and engine

The exhaust system has been completely revised by Novitec to further enhance the voice of Maranello’s 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6. The new sports exhaust, made of fine materials such as fine gold, amplifies the sound of the engine and gives an even more immersive aural experience. The dual exhaust tips, decorated with optional carbon fiber rings, add a touch of racing style to the rear of the car.

But the aesthetics and sound of the 296 GTS were not just changed here. The heat engine has also undergone a 38-horsepower increase, bringing the combined output to a total of 868 horsepower. This power increase, combined with the other modifications, makes the 296 GTS N-Largo even more exciting to drive. Novitec has not yet released official performance data. The Ferrari 296 GTS N-Largo will be produced in a limited edition, making it even more exclusive and desirable.